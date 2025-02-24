 Skip to main content
Need an affordable laptop? This HP is 55% off right now

By
Amazing Deal The HP Pavilion 16t laptop with a colorful screen.
HP

Not everyone needs all the bells and whistles that come with a fully loaded laptop. That’s why we’re glad brands like HP produce the kind of entry-level and midrange models that deliver exceptional performance at reasonable prices. In fact, we came across a fantastic HP sale when looking through laptop deals, and we couldn’t believe how inexpensive it is!

For a limited time, when you order the HP Pavilion 16-inch Laptop (8GB of RAM, 512GB of storage), you’ll only pay $400. The full price for this machine is $1,000. It’s part of an HP flash sale that ends fairly soon.

Why you should buy the HP Pavilion Laptop (16t-af000)

The HP Pavilion 16t is a great Windows PC for those looking for that sweet spot between a beginner laptop and a souped-up mobile workstation. This particular configuration of the 16t runs an Intel Core i5 that pushes max clock speeds of 4.6GHz, with integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics. You’ll also get 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, giving you plenty of data to work with. Get ready to experience fast web browsing, quick downloads, and crisp-clear HD video playback.

On a full charge, you can expect the Pavilion 16t to last up to 6 hours. Thanks to fast charge support, the 65W USB-C adapter will charge a dead Pavilion from zero to 50% in only 30 minutes! The laptop also comes with USB-C, USB-A, and HDMI 2.1 connections, as well as a headphone jack. Other noteworthy features include Wi-Fi 6E support, a built-in HD webcam, and 30 days of McAfee AI Powered Security Software for free.

The flash sale is only going to last for another several hours, so it’s best to take advantage while you still can. Save $600 on the HP Pavilion 16-inch Laptop when you order right now. We also recommend taking a look at our lists of the best HP laptop deals and best desktop computer deals for additional markdowns on top tech!

