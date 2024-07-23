This back-to-school HP laptop is on sale for $239 from $519

It’s never too early to start preparing for the new school year, especially if you come across eye-catching laptop deals that are geared towards students, such as Walmart’s offer for the HP Laptop 14. From its original price of $519, it’s down to $239, which is incredibly cheap for a device that will help your child complete their homework quickly and efficiently. We’re not sure how much stock is remaining though, so if you want to take advantage of this $204 discount, you’re going to have to proceed with your transaction for it as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the HP Laptop 14

The HP Laptop 14 isn’t going to challenge the performance of the best laptops, but if it’s primarily for schoolwork, it doesn’t have to. It’s equipped with the Intel Core i3-N305 processor and Intel UHD Graphics, with 8GB of RAM that’s typically found in entry-level laptops, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need. Demanding tasks such as video editing will be beyond the capabilities of the HP Laptop 14, but it’s going to be more than enough for simple tasks like doing online research, typing reports, and building presentations.

As you can deduce from its name, the HP Laptop 14 features a 14-inch screen with anti-glare properties and HD resolution. It’s certainly not the sharpest and brightest screen out there, but it’s fine for schoolwork. The relatively small screen also maintains its portability, so it will be easy to slide into a backpack for carrying around the whole day. The HP Laptop 14 also provides ample storage space for files on its 256GB SSD, which ships with Windows 11 Home for a familiar operating system for most students.

Parents who are looking for student laptop deals as part of their preparations with their children for the new school year should consider going for the HP Laptop 14, which is available from Walmart at $280 off. Instead of its sticker price of $519, you’ll only have to pay $239 for this dependable device, but only if you hurry. There’s no telling when this offer will get taken down, so there’s no time to waste. If you want to get the HP Laptop 14 for even cheaper than usual, you need to complete your purchase of it immediately.