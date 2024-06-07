 Skip to main content
Lenovo dropped the price of this ThinkPad laptop from $2,429 to $954

There are some great laptop deals at Lenovo including a huge discount on the ever popular Lenovo ThinkPad T14s. It’s down to $954 which according to Lenovo means it’s been discounted by $1,475. We’re saying that cautiously as Lenovo often overestimates prices via its estimated value system. However, regardless of the discount, we do know that $954 for this spec of laptop is pretty great. If you’re looking for a new machine to use for work, here’s what you need to know about this machine.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s

Like many of the best laptops from Lenovo, the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s is quite the workhorse. It has an AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 6650U processor, 16GB of memory, and 512GB of SSD storage. That’s all solid hardware for ensuring you can easily get your work done and multitask to your heart’s delight.

Alongside those core specs, there’s a 14-inch WUXGA screen with 1920 x 1200 resolution, anti-glare properties, and 300 nits of brightness. It also has a LED backlight so it looks great. On top of it is a 720p HD webcam with privacy shutter and an integrated microphone. A full HD webcam would be preferable here but you still get a good quality camera for taking work calls while you’re out and about.

More appealingly, there’s a backlit keyboard which also includes a fingerprint reader. That means better security than solely relying on your passwords. The whole laptop only weighs from 2.71 pounds so it’s lightweight and highly portable for wherever you plan on taking it. The laptop also packs in Dolby Audio in its speaker system while there’s Dolby Voice AI noise-suppressing technology for ensuring you always sound crystal clear on your calls. It’s those little things that add up fast to remind us all why Lenovo is one of the best laptop brands particularly when it comes to business-focused devices. Built to last, the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s is perfect for your long term business needs.

Usually priced at $2,429 according to Lenovo’s estimated value system, the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s is currently down to $954 for a limited time only when you head directly to Lenovo. Take a look at it for yourself by tapping the buy button below. The deal is a clearance one so don’t count on it sticking around for long.

