Lenovo is having a huge refurbished laptops sale — save 20%

The Lenovo ThinkPad P16 Gen 2 Mobile Workstation.
Lenovo currently has a huge sale on its refurbished laptop range with hundreds of laptops enjoying an extra 20% off their usual heavily discounted prices. If you’re looking for amazing laptop deals and don’t mind refurbished models, this is the ideal opportunity to save big. With over 400 models on sale, the best thing you can do is take a look for yourself. However, if you’d prefer some guidance before you dive in, we’ve picked out a few of our favorite laptop deals so you know where to start. In all cases, use the code OUTLETSAVE20 to get an extra 20% off.

What to shop for in the Lenovo refurbished laptop sale

Lenovo is one of the best laptop brands you can buy from so any of its refurbished models are worth checking out. One huge bargain is the . Down to $422 from $880, it has an AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5875U processor, 16GB of memory, and 256GB of SSD storage. Storage may be a little on the low side but otherwise, you’ve got a great system for the price. It also has a 14-inch full HD screen with 1920 x 1080 resolution, anti-glare properties, and 45% NTSC so it looks nice to use too. A large trackpad, Dolby Audio speaker system, and Dolby Voice AI noise-suppressing technology all help to keep you happy with this laptop.

If you’d prefer one of the best gaming laptops, how about the ? It’s down to $1,012 from $1,807. It has slightly older tech with an AMD Ryzen 7 6800H processor and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 but it packs in a huge 32GB of memory and 1TB of SSD storage which makes it much more attractive. There’s also a 16-inch WQXGA screen with 2560 x 1600 resolution, HDR400, 100% sRGB, and 500 nits of brightness. Perfect for gaming, there’s a 165Hz refresh rate to wipe out the risk of motion blur.

For something truly high-end, check out the which is down to $3,123 from $4,338. It has a 13th-generation Intel Core i9-13950X processor, a huge 64GB of memory, and 1TB of SSD storage. There’s also an Nvidia RTX 5000 Ada GPU with 16GB of dedicated VRAM so it’s well suited for video editing on the move. Throw in its 16-inch WQUXGA OLED screen with 3840 x 2400 resolution, Dolby Vision, HDR 500 True Black, and 100% DCI-P3 and this laptop easily rivals the best laptops.

We’ve picked out just a few of the examples in the Lenovo refurbished laptop sale with many more options to choose from. Whether you need a super cheap laptop, a gaming device, or something mid-range, there’s going to be something here for you. Take a look now with stock selling out fast.

This prebuilt gaming PC with RTX 4060 just dropped to $1,000
The iBUYPOWER Trace 7 Mesh gaming desktop on a white background.

If you want the high-performance Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card in a budget-friendly prebuilt gaming PC, you should check out the iBUYPOWER Trace 7 Mesh gaming desktop. It's already relatively affordable for a machine with its capabilities at its original price of $1,300, but Best Buy makes it even cheaper with a $300 discount that drops its price to $1,000. The offer may disappear at any moment though, and once it's gone, we're not sure when you'll get another chance at it. If you want to take advantage of this deal, you have to buy the gaming PC right now.

Why you should buy the iBUYPOWER Trace 7 Mesh gaming desktop
The iBUYPOWER Trace 7 Mesh gaming desktop packs a lot of power underneath its hood for its price. In addition to the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, it's equipped with the AMD Ryzen 7 5700 processor and 16GB of RAM, which will all work together to reliably run the best PC games. The gaming PC may need some upgrades in the future to keep up with the ever-increasing requirements of video games, but for now, it will be enough for most gamers, especially if you're fine with skipping the highest settings for demanding titles.

Best gaming PC deals: Lenovo Legion, ASUS ROG, Acer Predator
young woman playing video games on a PC

If you're looking to grab a new gaming PC but worry about paying really high prices, we're happy to tell you that there are a lot of excellent deals you can take advantage of. While it used to be the case that building a gaming PC from scratch would save you some extra money, the modern pre-built market has deals that can not only mititgate that, but save you even more than usual. To that end, we've collected some of our favorite desktop computer deals below across several price brackets, with even the lowest letting you play some of the best PC games on the market.

Once you've grabbed a pre-built, check out gaming monitor deals for a chance to save on a nice display. If the machine you pick up needs some upgrades, you can save with GPU deals, SSD deals, and RAM deals.
Best gaming PC deal for entry-level gamers
Lenovo LOQ Tower -- $855, was $900

This Razer gaming laptop with RTX 4070 is $1,000 off today
Razer Blade 15 lifestyle image on desk

Gaming laptops are quite expensive and there's no denying it. As a result, it is often worth holding off on buying a new one, no matter how much the inner turmoil it causes the gamer deep within you. Watching countless opportunities to play the best PC games at high graphic settings pass you buy is rough, after all. But what if you were offered a chance to get one for $1,000 off? Could you hold off then, and would it even be worth it to do so? With the Razer Blade 15 it isn't a mere "what if" scenario, as right now you can get one for $1,800 that typically costs $2,800. All you need to do is tap the button below and that RTX 4070 could be yours.

Why you should buy the Razer Blade 15
For this laptop, you should really start off with the stats. This edition (more on that in a moment) of the Razer Blade 15 has an Intel Core i7 processor, 15-inch 240Hz QHD screen, RTX 4070, 16GB of RAM, and a full terabyte of SSD space. Optionally, you can drop the graphics card down to an RTX 4060 for an additional $300 off, but when you compare the RTX 4060 to the RTX 4070 this doesn't quite seem advisable.

