Lenovo is having a huge refurbished laptops sale — save 20%

Lenovo currently has a huge sale on its refurbished laptop range with hundreds of laptops enjoying an extra 20% off their usual heavily discounted prices. If you’re looking for amazing laptop deals and don’t mind refurbished models, this is the ideal opportunity to save big. With over 400 models on sale, the best thing you can do is take a look for yourself. However, if you’d prefer some guidance before you dive in, we’ve picked out a few of our favorite laptop deals so you know where to start. In all cases, use the code OUTLETSAVE20 to get an extra 20% off.

What to shop for in the Lenovo refurbished laptop sale

Lenovo is one of the best laptop brands you can buy from so any of its refurbished models are worth checking out. One huge bargain is the . Down to $422 from $880, it has an AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5875U processor, 16GB of memory, and 256GB of SSD storage. Storage may be a little on the low side but otherwise, you’ve got a great system for the price. It also has a 14-inch full HD screen with 1920 x 1080 resolution, anti-glare properties, and 45% NTSC so it looks nice to use too. A large trackpad, Dolby Audio speaker system, and Dolby Voice AI noise-suppressing technology all help to keep you happy with this laptop.

If you’d prefer one of the best gaming laptops, how about the ? It’s down to $1,012 from $1,807. It has slightly older tech with an AMD Ryzen 7 6800H processor and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 but it packs in a huge 32GB of memory and 1TB of SSD storage which makes it much more attractive. There’s also a 16-inch WQXGA screen with 2560 x 1600 resolution, HDR400, 100% sRGB, and 500 nits of brightness. Perfect for gaming, there’s a 165Hz refresh rate to wipe out the risk of motion blur.

For something truly high-end, check out the which is down to $3,123 from $4,338. It has a 13th-generation Intel Core i9-13950X processor, a huge 64GB of memory, and 1TB of SSD storage. There’s also an Nvidia RTX 5000 Ada GPU with 16GB of dedicated VRAM so it’s well suited for video editing on the move. Throw in its 16-inch WQUXGA OLED screen with 3840 x 2400 resolution, Dolby Vision, HDR 500 True Black, and 100% DCI-P3 and this laptop easily rivals the best laptops.

We’ve picked out just a few of the examples in the Lenovo refurbished laptop sale with many more options to choose from. Whether you need a super cheap laptop, a gaming device, or something mid-range, there’s going to be something here for you. Take a look now with stock selling out fast.

