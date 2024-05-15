The new XPS 14 laptop has a $500 discount with this deal

For a laptop with powerful performance and an eye-catching design, you can’t go wrong with the recently launched Dell XPS 14. We didn’t expect it to appear with a discount from laptop deals this soon though, so you shouldn’t miss the chance to get the device with a $500 discount from Dell. Instead of its sticker price of $2,199, you’ll only have to pay $1,699 for this machine, which is still fairly expensive but it’s going to be worth every single penny. There’s no telling when the offer expires though, so hurry with your purchase to make sure you don’t miss out.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 14

The Dell XPS 14 is a new model following the Dell XPS reset, featuring an edge-to-edge keyboard with larger keycaps, an invisible haptic feedback trackpad, and glowing touch keys at the top instead of physical function keys. The laptop‘s 14.5-inch Full HD+ screen is also eye-catching as it’s bright and colorful, and there’s plenty of storage space in its 1TB SSD. The Dell XPS 14 also promises dependable performance with its Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM, which will allow it to handle the most demanding tasks of your daily workload.

Our Dell XPS 14 and Apple MacBook Pro 14 comparison highlights several reasons why you’d go for Dell’s 14-inch laptop. In addition to the bold design choices in the Dell XPS 14 that you may find more interesting, the Windows 11-powered laptop offers access to the best PC games, and its operating system will be more familiar to most people.

The available Dell XPS deals already include the Dell XPS 14, which is down to a more reasonable $1,699 from its original price of $2,199. The $500 in savings is a huge bonus considering the laptop was just released, so you’re going to want to take advantage of it if you’re interested in this device. If you want to get the Dell XPS 14 for much cheaper than usual, it’s highly recommended that you add it to your cart and push forward with the checkout process immediately, as any hesitation may cause to lose your chance at this bargain.

Editors' Recommendations