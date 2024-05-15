Dell laptop flash sale: 7 deals I’d shop now starting at $300

Dell has a huge flash sale going on right now with some fantastic laptop deals that are worth checking out. With so many different models coming from one of the best laptop brands, it’s hard to know where to begin, so we’ve picked out a handful of highlights. These include budget laptops as well as gaming devices and high-end powerhouses. Take a look below at everything we have to say about them.

Dell Inspiron 14 — $300, was $500

Designed to be inexpensive yet practical, the Dell Inspiron 14 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, 8GB of memory, and 256GB of SSD storage. At this price, it’s not unusual to see eMMC storage so it’s great to see the faster SSD method here. It also has a 14-inch full HD screen with 1920 x 1080 resolution and anti-glare properties. The laptop is lightweight yet power-efficient with fan-less thermals so there’s less noise. It also has useful extras like a Qualcomm AI Engine for its webcam so it can correct gaze, suppress unwanted sound, and even blur backgrounds. Up to 16 hours of battery life keeps it ticking along all day.

Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 — $500, was $650

The Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 wouldn’t feature on our look at the best 2-in-1 laptops but at this price, it’s appealing. It has an Intel Core 3 processor 100U with 8GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. The highlight, of course, is its 14-inch full HD touchscreen which can be rotated via the 360-degree hinge so the laptop can be used in tablet or presentation mode. It’s hugely flexible like that with extras like ExpressCharge getting it up to 80% power in just 60 minutes. A full HD webcam with dual microphones and AI noise reduction proves useful too.

Dell XPS 13 — $599, was $799

Once one of the best laptops around, the Dell XPS 13 remains a popular choice. It has a 12th-generation Intel Core i5-1230U processor, 8GB of memory, and 256GB of SSD storage. Alongside that is its 13.4-inch full HD+ screen which looks great with its 500 nits of brightness and 1920 x 1200 resolution. It’s Dell’s thinnest and lightest 13-inch XPS while still offering battery life of up to 12 hours. A minimalist yet durable design means it looks super stylish too. It’s perfect for everyday use, especially if you don’t need the latest tech, thanks to its timeless design and useful key features.

Dell G16 gaming laptop — $1,000, was $1,500

Dell makes some of the best gaming laptops with the Dell G16 proving popular. It has a 13th-generation Intel Core i9-13900HX processor which is sure to be speedy while there’s 16GB of memory and a massive 1TB of SSD storage. The star of the show is its Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card which is teamed up with a great looking 16-inch QHD+ screen with 2560 x 1600 resolution, 100% DCI-P3, 3ms response time, and 240Hz refresh rate. The system has an advanced thermal design with fans made from ultra-thin blades. It also has a large touchpad and a tactile one zone RGB keyboard so it’s perfect for all your gaming needs, right down to its Game Shift macro key for boosting performance.

Dell XPS 15 — $1,149, was $1,359

The Dell XPS 15 is pretty powerful with its 13th-generation Intel Core i7-13620H processor leading proceedings. It has 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. More storage space would have been appreciated here but should still suit most needs. There’s also a 15.6-inch full HD+ screen with 1920 x 1200 resolution and 500 nits of brightness. Its display has an impressive 92.9% screen-to-body ratio too so it looks great while there’s a large touchpad and edge-to-edge backlit keyboard too. Everything about this laptop is classy and feels great to use.

Dell XPS 14 — $1,549, was $1,759

Super portable, the Dell XPS 14 also packs a punch with performance. It has an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor along with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. Its display is a 14.5-inch full HD+ screen with 1920 x 1200 resolution and 500 nits of brightness. It also has a backlit keyboard with fingerprint reader while there’s a glass haptic touchpad and a row of touch-based function keys too. It all looks great while also being sufficiently lightweight that it’s perfect for taking to class or your favorite coffee shop.

Dell XPS 17 — $1,949, was $2,849

The Dell XPS 17 may be an older model but it’s still pretty powerful. It has a 13th-generation Intel Core i7-13700H processor teamed up with a huge 32GB of memory. There’s also 1TB of SSD storage so this system is built to handle a lot of high-end tasks. It even has a dedicated graphics card with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 leading proceedings although the 60Hz refresh rate of the 17-inch full HD+ screen means it’s not entirely made for gaming. Still, it’s a fantastic bet for most situations. Due to the design, the large screen still squeezes into a 15-inch form factor too so it’s pretty portable.

Editors' Recommendations