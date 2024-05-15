 Skip to main content
This 500Hz gaming monitor from Alienware is $200 off today

By
Alienware AW2524H on desk.
Alienware

If you’re on the hunt for monitor deals to pair with a top-of-the-line gaming PC, you’re going to want a display like the Alienware AW2524H gaming monitor. If you’re interested, it’s currently on sale from Dell at $200 off, which brings its price down to just $500 from $700. It’s still relatively expensive after the discount, but it’s a reasonable price for a screen with a 500Hz refresh rate. However, since this is a clearance sale, there’s a chance that stocks run out sooner than you think, so proceed with the purchase immediately if you want to pocket the savings.

Why you should buy the Alienware AW2524H gaming monitor

The Alienware AW2524H gaming monitor features a 500Hz refresh rate on its 25-inch display, which is pretty amazing. Our computer monitor buying guide explains refresh rate as how often the images on the screen are updated, and it recommends a range of 120Hz to 144Hz. At 500Hz, this gaming monitor gives you a new image every 2 milliseconds, for an extremely smooth experience while you’re playing video games. This also gives you an advantage over your opponents in multiplayer matches as input lag is diminished, giving you a better chance to react to what’s happening in the game.

The 500Hz refresh rate isn’t the only reason why the Alienware AW2524H is in our list of the best gaming monitors. It’s our pick for the best 1080p gaming monitor as it also provides amazing motion clarity, and it comes with a sturdy low-profile base. It also comes with the Nvidia Reflex Analyzer, which can measure end-to-end system latency so that you can optimize your response time.

A high refresh rate is a necessity to enjoy the graphics of the best PC games, and the Alienware AW2524H gaming monitor has it in spades at 500Hz. It’s also available from a clearance sale on Dell for a discounted $500, for savings of $200 on its sticker price of $700. We’re not sure how much time you’ve got left to take advantage of this offer though, so if you’re already looking forward to playing your favorite video games on the Alienware AW2524H gaming monitor, it’s highly recommended that you complete the transaction right now.

