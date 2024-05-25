 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This Alienware gaming laptop with an RTX 4090 is $600 off

By
Alienware m15 gaming laptop on a desk.
Digital Trends

Alienware has been one of the best laptop brands out there for quite a while, and if you want to grab yourself one of the best gaming laptops on the market, it’s probably going to be an Alienware. In fact, the Alienware M18 R2 is not only powerful, but it also has a massive screen, which is pretty rare when it comes to laptops. Not only that, but it’s having a significant early Memorial Day that brings it down to $3,000, rather than the usual $3,600 it goes for, making this an excellent choice if you want one of the best gaming laptops you can grab right now.

Why you should buy the Alienware m18 R2

The beating heart of any gaming device is its GPU, and we’re happy to report that the m18 R2 comes with a very impressive RTX 4090 mobile version, making it roughly equivalent to a desktop RTX 4080. That means that the m18 R2 has enough power to run the 2560 x 1600 resolution of the 18-inch screen while still being able to reasonably hit the 165Hz refresh rate while still maintaining higher graphical settings. Even if it doesn’t quite hit all those markets, it will come close, and you can adjust your settings to focus on performance or looks depending on your needs, so you’ll basically be able to play whatever you want.

You also get a 14th Gen Intel Core i9 14900HX under the hood, and that’s one of the most powerful, if not the most powerful, CPUs on the market at the moment, so it will easily knock anything you throw at it out of the park. It also means you can do a lot of more complex non-gaming tasks, such as music editing or running simulations, so you get a lot more versatility out of this configuration of the m18 R2. RAM is also pretty substantial at 32GB DDR5, more than you’ll likely need and the same goes for the 2TB SSD that should hold you over for quite some time. Really, the only main complaints on this are that the m18 R2 is quite big and bulky and that the battery life isn’t that great, but these are two standard compromises for larger gaming laptops.

Related

If you want to get the best gaming laptop you can grab at the moment, then this deal from Dell that brings the m18 R2 down to $3,000 is perfect, even if its still a bit pricey. Of course, if it’s still a bit out of budget for you, there are some other great gaming laptop deals you can take advantage of.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Albert Bassili
Albert Bassili
Deals Writer
Albert’s been a tech and gaming writer for almost a decade now, writing across websites such as GameGavel, How-To-Geek, and…
Best gaming laptop deals: Alienware, Razer, Asus and more
An Alienware m16 gaming laptop in use on a desk, playing Baldur's Gate III.

If you've been following the gaming laptop space in the past few years, then you know that some of the best gaming laptops out there are surprisingly small an powerful, and some might even compete with the best gaming desktops. Even so, they can get quite expensive, especially if you want to get the highest-end GPU that will let you play the best PC games, all of which tend to need a beefy GPU to get the best graphical settings and refresh rate. To that end, we've gone out and collected some of our favorite deals across the biggest brands to save you a bit of cash, and that includes Lenovo laptop deals, Acer laptop deals, Dell laptop deals, and HP laptop deals. If you still can't find what you're looking for, then you can also check out our roundup of general laptop deals that may have something a bit more muted yet still excellent for gaming.
Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop -- $751, was $950

The Acer Nitro 5 is a good gaming laptop to consider if you’re looking for some value. It has internal hardware that’s hard to find at such a great price, including a 12th-generation Intel processor with eight cores, 16GB of RAM, and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, which is an entry-level GPU. These work together to make your gaming experience immersive and smooth, and a 512GB solid-state drive makes for a lot of space to store your favorite PC games. You also get an impressive 17.3-inch screen that runs at FHD and a 144Hz refresh rate, although the RTX 3050 might struggle with that without graphical setting compromises.

Read more
Best Alienware deals: Gaming PCs, laptops, and monitors
Alienware Aurora R15 placed at an angle on a table.

If you're looking to pick up a new gaming laptop, gaming PC, headset, or even a gaming chair, Alienware has a huge variety of items on offer for you, with some really high-end gear that is synonymous with the brand. That said, you do tend to pay a premium price for Alienware, given its position in the market as the maker of fancy gear, so if you want to pick something up, you'll likely want to rely on a good deal. Luckily, there are a lot of excellent deals floating around on Alienware products, and we've gone out and collected some of our favorites below, although if you can't quite find what you are looking for, check out these great best gaming laptop deals and best gaming PC deals as well.
Alienware AW720H wireless gaming headset -- $130, was $150

A gaming headset is a great way to keep in touch with your friends while you play. The Alienware AW720H gaming headset lets you do so without the burden of wires, as it connects to your gaming setup via Bluetooth. It has a built-in microphone for outgoing communications, as well as Dolby Atmos, Surround Sound, and Stereo Sound options to help immerse you in the game and incoming communications.

Read more
Dell Memorial Day Sale: Save $400 on the new XPS 14
The Dell XPS 14 on a white table with the screen open.

For a long time, the Dell XPS 13 constituted Dell's small laptop response to the MacBook Air 13, but there's a new kid in town. Dell recently released the Dell XPS 14, a nice little bump in size, and very likely trying to aim for the MacBook Pro 14 crowd of folks who want a small laptop but not something so small it will be hard to use professionally. Luckily, you can get a pretty substantial discount on the XPS 14 directly from Dell as part of the early Memorial Day sale, with a price tag of $1,749 rather than the usual $2,259 it goes for. That's a whopping $510 discount, so if you want a powerful little laptop, this is the perfect opportunity to grab one.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 14
This little Dell XPS 14 comes with a 14.5-inch screen running an FHD+ resolution and a peak brightness of 500 nits, making it the perfect companion for keeping mobile and taking it with you wherever you go. That's certainly helped by the 3.7-pound weight and the 0.71-inch thickness that makes it both lightweight and thin enough to fit in a bag or backpack, and it's well-built enough that you shouldn't have to worry about carrying it around. It's worth mentioning that you can upgrade the screen to a gorgeous 3.2K OLED screen that's also touche-enabled for an extra $300, although it does bump up the weight a bit to 3.8 pounds.

Read more