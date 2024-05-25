This Alienware gaming laptop with an RTX 4090 is $600 off

Alienware has been one of the best laptop brands out there for quite a while, and if you want to grab yourself one of the best gaming laptops on the market, it’s probably going to be an Alienware. In fact, the Alienware M18 R2 is not only powerful, but it also has a massive screen, which is pretty rare when it comes to laptops. Not only that, but it’s having a significant early Memorial Day that brings it down to $3,000, rather than the usual $3,600 it goes for, making this an excellent choice if you want one of the best gaming laptops you can grab right now.

Why you should buy the Alienware m18 R2

The beating heart of any gaming device is its GPU, and we’re happy to report that the m18 R2 comes with a very impressive RTX 4090 mobile version, making it roughly equivalent to a desktop RTX 4080. That means that the m18 R2 has enough power to run the 2560 x 1600 resolution of the 18-inch screen while still being able to reasonably hit the 165Hz refresh rate while still maintaining higher graphical settings. Even if it doesn’t quite hit all those markets, it will come close, and you can adjust your settings to focus on performance or looks depending on your needs, so you’ll basically be able to play whatever you want.

You also get a 14th Gen Intel Core i9 14900HX under the hood, and that’s one of the most powerful, if not the most powerful, CPUs on the market at the moment, so it will easily knock anything you throw at it out of the park. It also means you can do a lot of more complex non-gaming tasks, such as music editing or running simulations, so you get a lot more versatility out of this configuration of the m18 R2. RAM is also pretty substantial at 32GB DDR5, more than you’ll likely need and the same goes for the 2TB SSD that should hold you over for quite some time. Really, the only main complaints on this are that the m18 R2 is quite big and bulky and that the battery life isn’t that great, but these are two standard compromises for larger gaming laptops.

If you want to get the best gaming laptop you can grab at the moment, then this deal from Dell that brings the m18 R2 down to $3,000 is perfect, even if its still a bit pricey. Of course, if it’s still a bit out of budget for you, there are some other great gaming laptop deals you can take advantage of.

