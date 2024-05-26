 Skip to main content
Samsung's 57-inch 4K monitor is $800 off for Memorial Day

The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 57-inch mini-LED gaming monitor placed on a desk.
Samsung

There are a lot of excellent uses for widescreen monitors, and one of the best is using them for better immersion when playing video games. Of course, some of the best widescreen monitors really need to run on high-end gaming PCs with powerful GPUs, like the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9. If you do have something like an RTX 4090, then you’re in luck because not only is the Odyssey Neo G9 one of the best monitors on the market, but Samsung has also discounted it heavily down to$1,700 from the original $2,500.

Why you should buy the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9

This massive 57-inch widescreen monitor runs a 7,680 x 2,160 resolution, so you can really crank the visual quality if you want to get the best graphics you want. Alternatively, you could take advantage of the very impressive 240Hz refresh rate at max resolution, which is a difficult thing to achieve, so it’s only really found in more expensive monitors. You’ll also be happy to know that you get a 1ms GtG response time that’s perfect for competitive gamers and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro to help avoid screen tears or ghosting when running it at higher refresh rates. The 1000R curved screen will also help quite a bit with immersion when gaming.

Of course, you could also split the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 to function as two 32-inch UHD screens, an excellent productivity feature for those who want to use their setup for work as well. The 95% DCI color gamut coverage means you get excellent color reproduction, and it’s a solid option for those who also want to do some creative work. There is also a 1,000 nit peak brightness due to the HDR10+ support, although keep in mind it won’t be exactly the same as you might find on a TV.

Overall, the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 is an unsurprisingly versatile monitor, given that it’s easily one of the best on the market, which makes the $1,700 discounted price from Samsung worth every penny. On the other hand, it is still quite expensive, so if you’d like a couple more options, be sure to check out these other monitor deals as well.

