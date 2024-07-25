 Skip to main content
This HDR gaming monitor from Samsung is down to $230 from $400

By
The Samsung Odyssey G5 gaming monitor on a desk.
Samsung

The upgrades for your gaming PC won’t matter if you’re stuck with a basic screen, so you should purchase a gaming monitor like the 32-inch Samsung Odyssey G51C. You’re in luck because Best Buy has slashed its price with a $170 discount, which makes it more affordable at just $230 from its original price of $400. We’re not sure how much time is remaining before the offer expires though, so you’re going to have to complete the transaction immediately if you don’t want to miss out on the savings.

Why you should buy the 32-inch Samsung Odyssey G51C gaming monitor

Playing the best PC games on one of the best gaming PCs will be much more enjoyable if you’re using a dedicated gaming monitor like the Samsung Odyssey G51C. Its 32-inch screen not only offers QHD resolution for sharp details and vivid colors, but it also supports HDR10 for even more impressive visual quality. The gaming monitor also features a 165Hz refresh rate, which surpasses our computer monitor buying guide‘s recommended range of 120Hz to 144Hz for greatly reduced input lag, and a 1ms response time for quick reactions in fast-paced action games.

For an immersive gaming experience, the 32-inch Samsung Odyssey G51C gaming monitor supports AMD’s FreeSync Premium, which eliminates screen tearing and stuttering. It also offers the Virtual Aim Point feature, which will place crosshairs on the screen to help improve your precision. Meanwhile, so that you’ll stay comfortable even after hours of playing, the monitor’s ergonomic design will allow you to swivel and tilt the screen into the perfect angle for you.

In one of the most attractive monitor deals to pair with a gaming PC, Best Buy has dropped the price of the 32-inch Samsung Odyssey G51C gaming monitor to only $230, for savings of $170 on its sticker price of $400. You need to hurry with your purchase though, as there’s no telling when the bargain gets taken down. If you want to get the 32-inch Samsung Odyssey G51C gaming monitor for nearly half-price, the only way to guarantee it is to proceed with the transaction as soon as possible.

