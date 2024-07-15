Best Prime Day all-in-one PC deals: $300 off a powerful Dell

With plenty of Prime Day deals going on, we’ve taken a look at all the best desktop computer deals with a focus on all-in-one PCs in particular. All-in-one PCs are great if you have limited space but want a desktop unit with a sizeable monitor. We’ve picked out all the best Prime all-in-one PC deals below as well as looked at what to consider before buying one. These include offers from HP, Lenovo and Dell Prime Day deals in particular.

The best Prime Day all-in-one PC deal

Inspiron 27 All-in-One — $1,300, was $1,600

You can’t go wrong with this all-in-one PC from Dell. And it’s not hard to see why.

It’s the perfect PC for someone who needs their setup to do it all: get your work done with ease and enjoy your downtime once that work is done. This particular deal gets you an all-in-one PC that features a 27-inch FHD and IPS touch display, dual 5W speakers, an adjustable 5MP camera, and a wide variety of ports and slots including: HDMI ports, a universal headset jack, a USB 3.2 Type-C Gen 2 port, an Ethernet port, and an SD card slot. And don’t let its sleek build fool you, it’s still a powerful PC. This Dell Inspiron 27 All-in-One also comes with an Intel Core 7-150U processor, 32GB of RAM, and a spacious 1TB of SSD (solid-state drive) storage. Combine all that with its built-in webcam and Windows 11 Pro operating system, and you’ve got a great option for someone who needs a simple work-from-home setup.

And if you snag this Prime Day deal today, you’ll get this all-in-one PC at a $300 discount. That’s right, this Inspiron 27 All-in-One used to be $1,600 and now it’s only $1,300. That’s a fantastic deal, but you’ll only get it if you act fast to snag it.

More Prime Day all-in-one PC deals we love

We’ve picked out all the best Prime Day all-in-one PC deals and listed them below. We’ve checked all the major retailers so you can easily find the right model for you and at the right price. Here are the highlights.

HP 21.5-inch Full HD All-in-One —

Lenovo 24-inch IdeaCentre AIO 3i —

HP Envy Move 23.8-inch —

HP 27 inch All-in-One Desktop —

Lenovo Yoga AIO 9i 31.5-inch —

How to choose an all-in-one PC on Prime Day

Different from the best desktop computers, an all-in-one PC has the advantage of being a PC built into a monitor so you don’t need as much space to store it and it’s a far simpler solution than having to buy a separate monitor. All-in-one PCs tend to look pretty stylish too so they’re perfect for placing in your living space as well as your home office. Picking one can be as simple as buying one of the best all-in-one PCs but it’s useful to know exactly what you’re looking for.

It’s a good idea to keep an eye on the brand name. Manufacturers like Apple, Lenovo, and HP make some of the best examples in the all-in-one PC world so you can’t go wrong with any of these. Upgrading them can be a little awkward given how closely everything is placed together so you want to plan ahead. Make sure that the processor is the speed you need with an older processor just fine for ordinary web browsing but anything like video editing requiring much more power. Remember that the 14th generation of Intel processors are the latest models around. It’s also useful to keep an eye on the RAM that is included. 8GB is the absolute minimum you want to consider here with 16GB being a much better option for future proofing and multitasking needs.

There’s also the matter of storage with 256GB of SSD the absolute lowest you should go. 512GB or 1TB will be much more comfortable with Windows taking up a lot of space. Don’t forget the monitor too. It’s a core part of any all-in-one PC. A touchscreen is useful but the main thing to look for is a high resolution such as a 5K screen or at least something better than standard full HD. As with all options, you want to make sure that you’re buying to your budget but if you can, stretch a little further and get the best screen you can afford.

Finally, take a look at what ports are included with your all-in-one PC and make sure it covers all your needs. You can always upgrade via a USB-C hub if you’ve made a mistake here.

How we chose these all-in-one PC Prime Day deals

We’re experts at tracking down the best deals. That doesn’t just go for Prime Day either as we seek out the best deals all year around and that includes for a wide range of products as well as the all-in-one PC Prime Day deals that are around right now. We check out all the major retailers as well as Amazon, as Prime Day deals tend to lead to sales with other retailers too. We cross reference them and keep an eye on when things change so that you always get the best price.

Crucially, we’re not just thinking about the cheapest deal either. After all, an inferior product is never a good deal no matter how cheap it gets. We also look at the best products which is why we focus on the best all-in-one PCs from the best brands. Buying the right product first means that you get a long lasting purchase so upgrading won’t be needed for a while to come.

Short version? We know our tech and we know our deals so it’s the perfect combo for ensuring you save cash. Keep an eye on this page for the latest updates. We’ll be updating it regularly so you don’t miss out.