Prime Day VPN deals: up to 72% off NordVPN

With so many Prime Day deals going on at the moment, it’s easy to overlook the discounts that are more virtual in nature. We’re talking about all the VPN deals that are happening, proving ideal for anyone who wants to keep their network more secure for less. A VPN is great peace of mind for when you’re traveling and relying heavily on public Wi-Fi. We’ve picked out all the best Prime Day VPN deals and looked at what you should consider before buying a VPN package.

The best Prime Day VPN deal

One of the most popular and accessible ways to use a VPN is via NordVPN. Right now they have deals on their 1 and 2 year subscriptions that you should know about. You can save between 39% and 72% off of a subscription, bring the lowest average monthly price down to just $3.39 per month for the basic plan, which traditionally costs $12.99 per month. The plans are broken down into Basic, Plus, and Ultimate plans. And, if you get a 2-year plan, not only do you get the best deals, you also get a Saily eSIM data gift. We’ll explain it all below.

The ‘Basic’ plan is everything you already know and expect from NordVPN service, namely getting a safe VPN service on up to 10 devices at once. Bumping that up to a ‘Plus’ plan adds malware and ad blocking, a password manager, and data breach scanning. Finally, the ‘Ultimate’ plan adds a 1TB cloud storage vault as well as a sort of “insurance” coverage in case of identity theft or cyber extortion. With this deal, these plans cost $60 / $72 / $96 for the full year, down from $99 / $167 / $278.

Then, with the 2-year plan, you get the above but there’s also the Saily eSIM data gift. This is a sort of traveler’s eSIM that gives you free data while abroad. You’ll get 1GB, 3GB, or 20GB for the Basic, Plus, and Ultimate plans respectively. Then, remember that the plans are even more aggressively discounted for two year plans. They cost $81 / $105 / $153 now for the full two years, versus $198 / $333 / $557 without the deal. Tap the button below to see everything for yourself and grab this deal.

More Prime Day VPN deals we love

How to choose a VPN on Prime Day

Knowing which is the best VPN for you isn’t as complicated as you’d think. Crucially, it’s fairly straightforward once you think about some key factors. Starting out, price is a good thing to contemplate. There are a lot of different VPN services around so it’s important to find the one that you can afford most easily. Often, it makes sense to commit to a longer plan rather than going for a rolling monthly contract. That’s because the biggest discounts come from committing to a one or two year plan. The advantage there is that you don’t have to think what to do next. Instead, you’ve got that peace of mind for a while and all while paying one lump sum that you can easily budget for.

Once you’ve figured out your budget, think about how you plan on using the VPN. Do you need to be able to choose from thousands of different servers around the world or are you fine with a bunch of the most popular servers? Most people will suffice with the latter but only you know how you plan on using the VPN. The same goes for encryption protocols as it all depends on how much security you need.

Most people will want to focus on a VPN which is simple to use. Services like NordVPN and ExpressVPN have great apps and support for many different devices so whether you need the best VPN for Windows or something else, you can’t go wrong here.

Thinking of devices, check how many different simultaneous connections you can have with your VPN if you plan on allowing the whole household to use it. You can circumvent a low number at home by using the VPN with your router, but it’s generally easier (especially when traveling) to be allowed multiple simultaneous connections.

Finally, look for useful extras like split tunneling support, a kill switch feature, and extensive support, to ensure you get the best from your chosen VPN. It’s worth confirming your VPN has a no-logs policy too although the vast majority of the most reputable names do, so this is less of an issue than you might think.

How we chose these VPN Prime Day deals

Picking out the best VPN Prime Day deals is our job. Every day, we seek out all the best deals for a wide range of products including VPNs so that you’re always kept aware of the best ways to save. Searching for the best deals takes time and no one wants to do that every day just for themselves, so that’s why we do it for you instead. All you need to do is take a glance at this page and you’ll find the best VPN deals, specifically around Prime Day.

Our process is that we make sure to feature only the best VPNs in our roundups. There are many different VPNs around but not all are reputable or worth your money. We stick with the premium options that are available at far from premium prices. From there, we seek out the best deals and lay out whether you’d be better off committing for a long subscription plan or if something else might work better for your needs.

So, in all cases, we focus on the best names in the VPN business before finding you the best VPN deal that’s going on. That means scouring the internet and checking every VPN provider around to find out what works best for your situation. We update regularly too, appreciating that prices change rapidly, so there’s no chance of you missing out on a deal that’s only available for a very limited period of time.