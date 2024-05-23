 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Get $900 off this HP gaming PC with an RTX 4070 Ti today

By
The HP Omen 40L desktop sitting on a coffee table.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

If you want to save a ton of money on a pre-built gaming PC, take a look at this offer from HP that’s coming as part of Memorial Day sales. The Omen 40L (which includes an RTX 4070 Ti) would usually run you $2,550, but it can be yours now for just $1,650. That’s a savings of $900. Tap the button below to see the machine over at HP, or continue reading for a better overview of its stats as well as how this prebuilt gaming PC ran when we got our hands on it.

Why you should buy the Omen 40L Desktop

In addition to having an RTX 4070 Ti, the Omen 40L Desktop comes with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a full terabyte of SSD storage. This is enough to play nearly all of the best PC games of today and, presumably, the conceivable “tomorrow” as well. There will always be outliers and equipment-pushers, of course, but you should expect some longevity here, even beyond the 1-year standard warranty from HP.

The housing for the Omen 40L is refreshingly stylish in an era where the looks and aesthetics of gaming equipment is starting to mean something, but often comes across as gaudy and silly. From the diamond-like Omen logo to the two glowing rings in the front, the Omen 40L Desktop could pass for a dual-vented bookshelf when seen from the front. Of course, like most of the best gaming PCs, the side is open and you can look into an RGB and wire-filled fantasyland.

Related

Our HP Omen 40L review admittedly wasn’t 100% glowing for the full-priced product, but there are at least a couple of things from it worth noting even if you’re a fan of the Omen 40L’s stats, looks, and design. The first is that the chassis’ touted “toolless” design is indeed easy to use and pull apart with your hands, including even a removable dust filter. The second is that you’re probably going to want to spend a little bit of time configuring your machine after you buy it to maximize its value.

To grab the HP Omen 40L at the special price of $1,650, down $900 from $2,550, go ahead and tap the button below. If you decide to look elsewhere, there are plenty of good Memorial Day gaming PC deals going on already, so be sure to check them out.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
John Alexander
John Alexander
John Alexander is a former ESL teacher, current writer and internet addict, and lacks the wisdom to know what the future…
Best MacBook Memorial Day deals: MacBook Air and MacBook Pro
An Apple iPad and a MacBook together on a desk alongside a pair of headphones.

Memorial Day often means we see some great laptop deals, and right now we’re already seeing some excellent early Memorial Day discounts on MacBooks. If you’re keen to snap up one of the best MacBooks for less, this is the perfect opportunity to do so. Apple is one of the best laptop brands around, so MacBooks are a great investment made even better when you can buy one for a discount. If you’re keen to check out the deals, keep reading while we take you through our highlights.
Best MacBook Air Memorial Day deals

There are a few different MacBook Airs around these days with the latest MacBook Air (M3), followed by the MacBook Air (M2), and older but still competent MacBook Air (M1). Whichever one you go for, you’re getting a lightweight yet speedy device which can keep up with your busy days. Here are the best MacBook Air Memorial Day deals we’ve spotted so far.

Read more
Best HP Memorial Day deals: laptops, gaming PCs, monitors, more
hp omen 40l review 03

If you're looking to grab a new laptop or desktop PC, then HP is having an excellent early Memorial Day sale on a lot of devices, which is great given that HP makes some of the best gaming laptops and the best gaming PCs on the market. Of course, it also makes a lot of other excellent devices, and that includes great day-to-day laptops that are more budget-friendly, as well as monitors -- with everything from smaller business-oriented ones to high-end gaming monitors. To that end, we've collected some of our favorite deals for you below across various categories.
Best HP Laptop Memorial Day Deals

HP makes some of the best laptops on the market, and interestingly enough, it is one of the few brands that make large-screen laptops at budget prices, so if you're looking for a 17-inch laptop for less than $500, you're in luck. Not only that, but you can always grab yourself a higher-end laptop for more complex tasks like CAD or music production while still saving quite a bit of money.

Read more
Best Memorial Day gaming laptop deals: Get a gaming laptop for $800
MSI Raider GE78 HX gaming laptop for Fortnite product image.

If you're the sort of person who is constantly on the move but still wants to game, then you might want to opt for a solid gaming laptop. Luckily, the quality of gaming laptops has increased massively in the past few years, and you can find some really great specs for good prices. In fact, you can get even better deals than usual as part of these early Memorial Day deals, which are really great and perfect for those who can't wait for Memorial Day itself. Alternatively, you could check out some of these other great gaming laptop deals if you don't quite find what you're looking for below.
Best Gaming Laptop (Intel) Memorial Day Deals

Intel is one of the most popular CPU makers on the market, so it's no surprise to see a wide variety of gaming laptops when it comes to specs. There are solid budget options with something as entry-level as the RTX 4060 or as high-end as the RTX 4080, so there are a lot of options out there, depending on what you're looking for.

Read more