The popular HP Omen gaming PC has a $700 discount today — 34% off!

If you’re planning to buy a new gaming PC, we highly recommend checking out HP’s offer for the HP Omen 45L. This configuration with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti graphics card, which usually sells for $2,050, is down to $1,340 following a 34% discount. That’s $710 in savings that you won’t find anywhere else, and that you may miss if you take too long thinking whether or not you should take advantage of this bargain. You’re going to regret it if you let this opportunity slip through your fingers, so you should proceed with your purchase immediately.

Why you should buy the HP Omen 45L gaming desktop

For those thinking about upgrading their gaming PC, you can’t go wrong with the popular HP Omen 45L. The machine promises high-quality gaming performance with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti, which sits at the sweet spot for higher-end graphics cards, according to our guide on how to buy a gaming desktop. Combined with the 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and 16GB of RAM, you’re going to get a gaming PC that will be able to run the best PC games without any issues, albeit not at their highest settings. You may need to install better components in the future once the upcoming PC games of a few years down the line arrive, but that will be easy to do with the tool-less design of the HP Omen 45L.

The HP Omen 45L gaming desktop ships with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded in its 1TB SSD, which provides sufficient storage space for several AAA titles. If you end up playing for several hours at a time, you won’t have to worry about overheating because of the gaming PC’s Omen Cryo Chamber that uses liquid cooling to keep the machine running at peak performance.

Gamers on the hunt for gaming PC deals that are truly worth buying shouldn’t hesitate to take advantage of HP’s offer for the HP Omen 45L with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti graphics card at 34% off. Instead of its original price of $2,050, you’ll only have to pay $1,340 for savings of $710. It’s still not incredibly cheap, but it’s an amazing price for a machine of its capabilities. You’re going to have to act fast though, as every minute that passes increases the risk of missing out on this bargain for the HP Omen 45L gaming desktop.