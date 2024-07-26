 Skip to main content
HP is having a massive gaming PC sale this weekend

Gamers assemble: If you’ve been waiting to make a huge upgrade to your gaming rig, or you’re looking for a powerful PC that can play Diablo IV at max settings, allow us to draw your attention to this amazing sale that HP is having! 

We’re always on the lookout for gaming PC deals, and this is one of the best promotions we’ve seen in a minute. While this sale lasts, you’ll be able to purchase the HP Omen 45L, HP Omen 40L, and HP Victus 15L, all at discounted prices. 

HP Omen 45L — $1,340, was $2050

The HP Omen 40L sitting on a coffee table.
There’s nothing like a powerhouse Windows PC to enhance your PC gaming experience. The almighty Omen 45L is powered by an Intel Core i7-13700K with 16 cores, 24 threads, and 16GB of RAM. Graphics are handled by the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Ti, so you can expect beautiful visuals and blistering-fast gameplay. 

The Omen 45L uses an advanced cooling chamber to keep the CPU from overheating. And thanks to the Omen Gaming Hub, you’ll be able to customize just about every gameplay element you can think of, as well as the RGB lighting you’ll find on the front of the tower! You’ll also get up to 1TB of internal storage, plenty of connections, and a free 30 days of McAfee Livesafe. 

HP Omen 40L — $1,610, was $2,250

HP Omen 45L sitting on a table.
Next up on our list is the fast and powerful HP Omen 40L. Spec wise, things are pretty similar to the Omen 45L, though we do get a few boosts in some key areas. First and foremost, you’ll be working with an Intel Core i7-14700F with 20 cores, 28 threads, and 16GB of DDR5 RAM. You’ll also be able to jack things up to 128GB if you’re feeling like you want all the power in the world!

Graphically, the Omen 40L runs on the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER, and includes both HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort for video outputs (as opposed to just DisplayPort on the Omen 45L). Additional features include up to 1TB of internal storage, a boatload of ports, and the ability to hook up a 5.1 surround. 

HP Victus 15L — $480, was $830

The HP Victus 15L gaming PC on a desk.
If you’d like to try and keep your spending below $500, we recommend the HP Victus 15L. Favoring AMD over Intel, this desktop is equipped with an AMD Ryzen 5 5600G CPU with 6 cores, 12 threads, and 8GB of RAM. Graphics are handled by AMD’s integrated Radeon RX 6400. While these aren’t the kind of specs you’ll find on the more powerful Omen towers we linked to above, the Victus 15L is still a great way to game on a budget. 

We’re not sure how long these desktop computer deals are going to last, so it’s best to take advantage of them sooner rather than later. Save big on the HP Omen 40L, Omen 45L, and Victus 15L when you purchase through Dell. And be sure to check out our huge list of desktop PC deals on your way out! And if you need something a bit more portable, why not check out our list of HP laptop deals!

