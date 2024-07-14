Best Buy Prime Day gaming laptop deals: MSI, Asus and more

With the savings that you can pocket from this year’s Prime Day deals, now’s an excellent time to purchase a new gaming laptop. These machines don’t come cheap, but there are discounts galore from the event’s Prime Day gaming laptop deals. Amazon isn’t only the source of bargains though, as other retailers are trying to cash in on the online shopping frenzy. We’ve rounded up our favorite Best Buy Prime Day gaming laptop deals to show you, while also providing advice on how you can narrow down your choices among all of these amazing offers.

Our favorite Best Buy Prime Day gaming laptop deals

There’s no shortage of options from this year’s Best Buy Prime Day gaming laptop deals, but to help you make a decision before stocks run out, we’ve gathered the bargains worth buying below. Whether you’re on the hunt for a budget-friendly device or you want a future-proof gaming laptop, there’s something for you here. You’re going to have to hurry though, as the more popular models among the offers we picked are probably already close to selling out.

MSI Bravo with RTX 4050 —

ASUS TUF Gaming A15 with RTX 4060 —

ASUS ROG Strix G16 with RTX 4060 —

ASUS TUF Gaming A16 with RTX 4070 —

Alienware 16 with RTX 4080 —

How to choose a gaming laptop on Prime Day

We understand if all of the Best Buy Prime Day gaming laptop deals are overwhelming you — there’s simply too many brands and models to choose from. Unfortunately, you don’t have the luxury of time because with all the potential savings, these gaming laptops are flying off the shelves. You’re going to have to make a quick decision, or else you’re going to miss out on all the discounts.

First and foremost, you should take a look at the entries in our roundup of the best gaming laptops. These should be your initial targets when you’re looking through all of bargains from Best Buy. However, they’re not the only ones worth purchasing. At the very least, this list should give you an idea of the brands that every gamer can trust to meet their strict requirements.

Specific models of gaming laptops can come in various configurations when you purchase them from Best Buy. You’re going to have to choose between Intel versus AMD for your processor, though the gap between these two brands have narrowed over the past few years. You should also check out our GPU buying guide for advice on choosing a graphics card for your gaming laptop, which will likely be a decision between Nvidia and, again, AMD. Meanwhile, our guide on how much RAM do you need recommends 16GB of RAM, but you can go lower if you don’t mind sacrificing graphics quality, or higher if you want faster performance.

You should also determine the size that you want for your gaming laptop’s screen — 14 inches is relatively small but it keeps the device portable, while 17 inches gives you a great look at the best PC games but it’s going to be tough to carry around. You’ll also want to get the highest resolution and refresh rate possible so that you can better appreciate the graphics of modern video games.

Last but not least, you’re going to want to set a maximum budget for your gaming laptop purchase, and we recommend getting the most expensive model that you can afford. This will likely give you the best possible gaming experience, though you’ll also have to compare between gaming laptops of similar prices during Prime Day to make sure that you’ll get the highest specifications.

How we chose these Best Buy gaming laptop Prime Day deals

Best Buy is a trusted source of Prime Day deals so we’re sure that there won’t be any authenticity issues with the gaming laptops that are on sale, but that doesn’t mean all of the offers are worth your hard-earned cash. To make sure that you don’t regret your purchase, we only selected gaming laptops that are made by the best laptop brands, as these names have proven to roll out durable and efficient gaming laptops.

With Best Buy just one of the many retailers that have joined Amazon in launching gaming laptop deals for the shopping event, we made sure that the discounts from these Best Buy Prime Day gaming laptop deals are among the largest that you can get for these particular models anywhere. It’s a tough task to keep checking these prices to make sure that you get the best value for your money, but we’ll be doing it for you throughout Prime Day so bookmark this page if you want to stay updated.