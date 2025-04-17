The HP Victus 15, a budget-friendly gaming laptop, is even more affordable — $350 off

If you’re looking for affordable gaming laptop deals that still provide solid performance, you can’t go wrong with the HP Victus 15. The original price of $1,170 for this configuration with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card already provides amazing value, but you can currently buy it with a $350 discount from Best Buy, which brings its price down to just $820. Time is probably already running out on this offer, so you need to be quick in completing your purchase of this gaming laptop to secure the savings.

Why you should buy the HP Victus 15 gaming laptop

The HP Victus 15 scored 3.5 out of 5 stars in our review, which is impressive for a budget-friendly device. While it’s not going to challenge the performance of the best gaming laptops, it will still be more than enough to run today’s best PC games as it pairs the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card with the 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and 16GB of RAM, which is the best place to start for gaming, according to our guide on how much RAM you need.

You’ll be able to appreciate the lifelike graphics of modern video games on the 15.6-inch micro-edge screen of the HP Victus 15, which features Full HD resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, and anti-glare properties. The gaming laptop’s 512GB SSD offers enough space to install multiple AAA titles, which you can start doing right after you turn on the device for the first time because it comes with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded.

Gamers who are on a tight budget can still score a solid gaming laptop, as there are offers like Best Buy’s $350 discount for the HP Victus 15 with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card. From its sticker price of $1,170, it’s down to only $820, but probably not for much longer. We highly recommend adding the HP Victus 15 gaming laptop to your cart and finishing the checkout process immediately. Tomorrow may already be too late if you want to take advantage of this bargain.