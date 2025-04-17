 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The HP Victus 15, a budget-friendly gaming laptop, is even more affordable — $350 off

By
On Sale HP Victus 15 front view showing display and keyboard deck.
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends / Digital Trends

If you’re looking for affordable gaming laptop deals that still provide solid performance, you can’t go wrong with the HP Victus 15. The original price of $1,170 for this configuration with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card already provides amazing value, but you can currently buy it with a $350 discount from Best Buy, which brings its price down to just $820. Time is probably already running out on this offer, so you need to be quick in completing your purchase of this gaming laptop to secure the savings.

Why you should buy the HP Victus 15 gaming laptop

The HP Victus 15 scored 3.5 out of 5 stars in our review, which is impressive for a budget-friendly device. While it’s not going to challenge the performance of the best gaming laptops, it will still be more than enough to run today’s best PC games as it pairs the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card with the 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and 16GB of RAM, which is the best place to start for gaming, according to our guide on how much RAM you need.

You’ll be able to appreciate the lifelike graphics of modern video games on the 15.6-inch micro-edge screen of the HP Victus 15, which features Full HD resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, and anti-glare properties. The gaming laptop’s 512GB SSD offers enough space to install multiple AAA titles, which you can start doing right after you turn on the device for the first time because it comes with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded.

Related

Gamers who are on a tight budget can still score a solid gaming laptop, as there are offers like Best Buy’s $350 discount for the HP Victus 15 with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card. From its sticker price of $1,170, it’s down to only $820, but probably not for much longer. We highly recommend adding the HP Victus 15 gaming laptop to your cart and finishing the checkout process immediately. Tomorrow may already be too late if you want to take advantage of this bargain.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received an NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was four years old, and he has been fascinated…
This 16-inch Asus gaming laptop just dropped form $1,100 to $700
The Asus TUF Gaming A16 gaming laptop on a white background.

Gaming laptop deals that are below $1,000 usually aren't good enough for most gamers, but that's not the case with Best Buy's offer for the Asus TUF Gaming A16. From its original price of $1,100, this device is on sale for only $700 following a $400 discount. It's a budget-friendly gaming laptop that's worth every single penny, especially with these savings, but you'll have to hurry with your purchase because we're not sure how much time is remaining before the bargain ends.

Why you should buy the Asus TUF Gaming A16 gaming laptop

Read more
Usually $3,499, this Lenovo laptop is over $1,000 off today
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 front view showing display and keyboard.

If you're looking for huge discounts on laptop deals, Lenovo is an excellent source for bargains, and we've found one that you won't want to miss. This configuration of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 with an estimated value of $3,499 is on sale at 40% off for only $2,099, for massive savings of $1,400. The stocks that are up for sale may run out at any moment though, so if you want to take advantage of this offer, you're going to have to complete your purchase as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 laptop

Read more
This 14-inch HP Omen gaming laptop with 32GB of RAM is $450 off
Cyberpunk 2077 running on the HP Omen Transcend 14.

You're going to want to take advantage of gaming laptop deals because these powerful machines can get pretty expensive. Here's one you shouldn't miss -- a $450 discount on the HP Omen Transcend 14, which brings its price down from $2,250 to $1,800. It's still not what you'd call affordable, but you can't ignore the savings -- you can use them for more video games and accessories. The gaming laptop only has limited stocks though, so buy it now if you want to get it at 20% off.

Why you should buy the HP Omen Transcend 14 gaming laptop

Read more