The Alienware 18 Area-51 gaming laptop with RTX 5080 is $500 off today

By
Good Deal The Alienware 18 Area-51 Gaming Laptop on a white background.
Dell

We weren’t expecting the recently announced Alienware 18 Area-51 gaming laptop to appear so soon in Dell’s Alienware deals, so you shouldn’t miss this chance to enjoy a discount on one of the most powerful machines you can buy right now. This configuration featuring the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 graphics card, which originally sells for $3,800, is currently down to $3,300 for savings of $500. You have to be quick with your purchase though, as we’re not sure how much longer this price will hold.

Why you should buy the Alienware 18 Area-51 gaming laptop

The Alienware Area-51 brand of gaming devices made its return earlier this year, bringing with it the Alienware 18 Area-51 gaming laptop. It’s built with the goal of challenging for the throne among the best gaming laptops in terms of performance — with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 graphics card pairing with the Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processor and 64GB of RAM, you’ll be able to run the best PC games at their most demanding settings. You’ll also be prepared for the upcoming PC games of at least the next few years with this machine.

If there’s a downside to the Alienware 18 Area-51 gaming laptop, it’s the hit on portability by its massive 18-inch screen. However, it makes up for that with QHD+ resolution and a 300Hz refresh rate, for sharp details and smooth animations to fully enjoy modern graphics. The device also comes with a 2TB SSD that can fit multiple AAA titles, and Windows 11 Home out of the box so you can start downloading and installing video games right after unboxing the Alienware 18 Area-51 gaming laptop.

If you’re willing to make a huge investment in gaming laptop deals to get a top-tier device, we highly recommend going for the Alienware 18 Area-51 gaming laptop. Its configuration with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 graphics card is on sale from Dell for $3,300 instead of its sticker price of $3,800, but probably for a limited time only. You need to proceed with your transaction for the Alienware 18 Area-51 gaming laptop as soon as possible, as the $500 discount may no longer be available if you delay your purchase to tomorrow.

