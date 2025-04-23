 Skip to main content
The Samsung Odyssey G8 gaming monitor is a steal with this deal

If your dream PC gaming setup is still missing a screen, we highly recommend taking a look at Samsung monitor deals for nice bargains. Here’s one that’s available right now: the 32-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 gaming monitor with a $550 discount, which almost halves its original price of $1,300 to only $750. You shouldn’t be wasting time though, as the offer may disappear at any moment — you’re going to have to proceed with your purchase immediately in order to secure the savings.

Why you should buy the 32-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 gaming monitor

The Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 scored a very impressive 4.5 out of 5 stars in our review, and two years later it’s still on our list of the best gaming monitors as the best 4K HDR gaming monitor. It checks all of the boxes for gamers in our computer monitor buying guide: 4K Ultra HD resolution for sharp details on its 32-inch screen, a 240Hz refresh rate for smooth animations, HDR for even more impressive visuals, and AMD’s FreeSync Premium Pro to eliminate screen tearing and stuttering. If you want to appreciate the graphics of the best PC games, you can’t go wrong with the Samsung Odyssey Neo G8.

The Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 gaming monitor is more than just what’s on the screen though. It also features Samsung’s CoreSync technology to add personality to your gaming corner, and it comes with an ergonomic stand with swivel, tilt, and height adjustments so the display will always be at the most comfortable viewing angle for you.

An upgrade with gaming PC deals should be accompanied with a purchase from monitor deals for a better display. The 32-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 gaming monitor is a solid option right now, especially if you’re able to take advantage of Samsung’s offer. It’s on sale at $550 off, for a reduced price of just $750 from its sticker price of $1,300. You need to act fast though, as the the 32-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 gaming monitor may return to its regular price as soon as tomorrow. Buy it now!

