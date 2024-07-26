 Skip to main content
The Asus ROG with RTX 4070 has a $450 discount today

Walmart may not be the first place you think of when it comes time to buy a new gaming PC, but the Big W definitely shouldn’t be ignored. We see amazing Walmart deals every day, and once in a while we see a laptop sale that reminds us just how aggressive Walmart markdowns can be.

Right now, you can purchase the Asus ROG G16CH Gaming Desktop for $1,200. That’s a $450 discount off the normal price ($1,750) of this awesome Windows PC that’s engineered for gaming.

Why you should buy the Asus ROG G16CH

When it comes to a gaming PC, you’ll want to make sure you’re investing in the type of CPU and GPU that can handle the kinds of games you plan on playing. In the case of the ROG G16, the tower contains an Intel Core i7-13700KF processor backed by 16GB of RAM, and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 for the graphics card. The end result: Fast and responsive gameplay with bright and bold visuals.

As far as storage goes, you’ll have 1TB of drive space to play with. This might be enough for casual gamers, but more advanced players may want to check out some of the SSD deals or external hard drive deals we found today. After all, video game files are enormous. We’re also big fans of the customizable RGB lighting (brought to you by Aura Sync) and the EMI panel that lets you gaze at the glowing internals.

If you have a lot of equipment to connect, including a monitor, speakers, and other core peripherals, the ROG G16 has every port you can think of, including HDMI, DisplayPort, USB-C, and Gigabit Ethernet.

We’re not sure how long this discount will be in effect, so now is likely the best time to buy. Save $450 when you purchase the Asus ROG G16CH Gaming Desktop from Walmart. We also have a huge list of other gaming PC deals for you to look through.

