Best Memorial Day gaming PC deals: Get a gaming PC for just $880

Building a PC from scratch can be quite daunting, especially if you don’t have a lot of time or tech-savvy to deal with the complexity of picking parts and putting them together. Gaming PCs can be even more complicated, so going for a pre-made gaming PC makes a lot of sense. While it is true you can save a little extra by putting parts together yourself, these early Memorial Day deals can save you quite a bit of money and may even exceed the savings you would have gotten by doing it yourself. Of course, if you don’t quite find what you’re looking for here, you can check some of these other great gaming PC deals too.

Best Gaming PC (Intel) Memorial Day Deals

An Intel processor over a dark blue background.
Intel

Intel is probably one of the most well-known CPU brands, and there are actually quite a lot of options out there when it comes to variety in specs. So, whether you’re looking for a more budget-oriented build for playing simple and older games, or want something super high-end, you’ll find something here.

  • iBUYPOWER TraceMesh Gaming Desktop with RTX 3060 —
  • ASUS ROG Gaming Desktop with RTX 3060 Ti —
  • iBUYPOWER Y40 Gaming Desktop with RTX 4070 Super —
  • MSI Aegis RS Gaming Desktopwith RTX 4070 Ti —
  • Alienware Aurora R16 Desktop with RTX 4080 —
  • CLX HORUS Gaming Desktop with RTX 4080 Super —
  • CORSAIR VENGEANCE i7500 with RTX 4090 —

Best Gaming PC (AMD) Memorial Day Deals

The AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D installed in a motherboard.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

While AMD isn’t as popular, it does tend to be cheaper for the same processing power as you’d find with an Intel-bassed gaming PC. Not only that, but you’re more likely to find systems that comes with an AMD Radeon GPU, rather than the NVIDIA GPU you might be used to seeing, which also helps bring the price down for similar performance.

  • iBUYPOWER Scale Gaming Desktop with RTX 4060 —
  • CLX SET Gaming Desktop with Radeon RX 6600 —
  • CyberPowerPC Gamer Master Gaming Desktop with RTX 4060 Ti —
  • iBUYPOWER SlateMesh Gaming Desktop — RTX 4070
  • CyberPowerPC Gamer Supreme Gaming Desktop with RTX 4070 Ti
  • CyberPowerPC Gamer Supreme Gaming Desktop with RX 7900 XTX —
  • MSI Aegis ZS2 Gaming Desktop with RTX 4080 Super —
  • CLX SET Gaming Desktop with RTX 4090 —

