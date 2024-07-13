 Skip to main content
Prime Day 2-in-1 laptop deals: Dell, HP and more

By
Microsoft Surface Pro 9
Microsoft

There are some fantastic Prime Day deals out there including many laptop deals. If you’re looking to buy a new setup, you’re in luck with some great discounts going on right now. In particular, we’ve highlighted the best Prime Day laptop deals on 2-in-1 devices, as there are some excellent offers right now on some highly sought after devices. If you’re looking to buy, you’re in luck as we’ve picked out some favorites as well as taken a look at everything you need to know before you buy.

Best 2-in-1 laptop Prime Day deal

Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop — $450, was $700

Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 2023 top down view in tent mode.
Mark Coppock / Digital Trends

The Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop is a relatively affordable option that offers the versatility of this type of device alongside reliable performance. It’s equipped with the AMD Ryzen 5 7530U processor, integrated AMD Radeon Graphics, and 8GB of RAM, which will be more than enough for daily tasks that you need to get done for work or school. The Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop also features a 14-inch touchscreen with Full HD+ resolution for sharp details and bright colors, and it’s got Windows 11 Home pre-loaded in its 512GB SSD that should provide enough storage space for your important documents.

This configuration of the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop is usually priced at $700, but Dell is currently selling it for only $450, following a $250 discount for its Prime Day 2-in-1 laptop deals. We’re not sure how long stocks will last and when the offer will expire though, so it’s not a good idea to wait until the last minute of the shopping event before you make your purchase. If you think the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop is the perfect device for you, go ahead with the transaction to make sure that you don’t miss the savings.

More 2-in-1 laptop Prime Day deals we love

Working on a Lenovo 500w laptop in class.
Lenovo

Besides our absolute favorite 2-in-1 laptop Prime Day deal above, there are other awesome discounts going on too. We’ve highlighted them all below, having scoured the internet to find the best was to save.

  • Lenovo Flex 5i 14 —
  • Dell Inspiron 14 —
  • Lenovo Yoga 7 14 —
  • Dell Inspiron 16 —
  • Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 16 —

How to choose a 2-in-1 laptop on Prime Day

When picking the right 2-in-1 laptop deal for you, it’s important to consider a few things. As with any purchase, start out by considering your budget. How much can you afford to spend? Stick with that amount and don’t go over unless it’s absolutely essential to do so. It’s important to set financial boundaries.

From that key decision, take a look at what we consider to be the best 2-in-1 laptops right now. There are many different options with some being smaller than others, while others may be more powerful. It’s a smart move to think about why you need a 2-in-1 laptop. If you simply want something to browse the web and use as a tablet once in a while, you don’t need anything high-end. However, if you’re looking for a system to complete more advanced tasks like edit videos or music, you need something with more power. Ultimately, the better the performance, the pricier the laptop.

When considering what laptop to buy, take a look at the best laptop brands around. You can’t really go wrong with a 2-in-1 laptop from any of these brands. In particular, Dell, HP, and Lenovo make some great 2-in-1 laptops with the Microsoft Surface range also helping matters. It could also be advisable to read up on the best laptops as well. Such models sometimes offer an upgrade to become a 2-in-1 model so this could be a good starting point.

Once you’ve narrowed those things down, specifications are everything with your 2-in-1 laptop. Do you need it to run Windows or ChromeOS? There are pros and cons to both. Also, think about what RAM you need as well as storage. 8GB is pretty much the minimum RAM you should consider with anything other than a cheap 2-in-1 Chromebook. Also, 256GB of SSD storage is the lowest you should go here with 512GB being the sweet spot. Think about the screen quality too. Ideally, you want a full HD screen at minimum while a bigger size can be useful but does mean the system is less portable. Work out what tradeoff you’re willing to accept here.

How we chose these 2-in-1 laptop Prime Day deals

When picking out deals, we’re highly particular about how we do things. You see, we’re experts at seeking out deals but we also know our tech. Combined, that means you’ll find the best 2-in-1 laptop Prime Day deals here.

We spend our days searching the internet for the best prices and deals so when it comes to a major sales event like Prime Day, we’re even more enthusiastic. That means that we collate all the best and cheapest 2-in-1 laptop Prime Day deals around.

However, we don’t just list any old deals. We focus on 2-in-1 laptop deals that are actually worth your time and money. That’s why you’ll only see the best laptop brands featured here with hardware that is appropriate for the price and richly worth your time.

We update the prices we find here regularly, so check back often and you’ll get the best 2-in-1 laptop Prime Day deals. We scour all the biggest retailers and don’t just stop at Amazon as Prime Day often leads to sales from other companies.

Simply put, we’re all about quality as well as keeping prices low. After all, it’s not a good deal if the product is inferior so we make sure that doesn’t happen here.

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
