Best Lenovo Memorial Day Deals: Laptops, Gaming PCs, Monitors, More

Along with companies like Dell and HP, Lenovo is probably one of the best-known brands when it comes to things like desktops and laptops, whether you’re looking for a gaming device or a general day-to-day one. That’s why it’s great to see some excellent deals coming from Lenovo as part of the early Memorial Day sale, with a ton of deals on some of the best laptops and best desktops out there. Of course, Lenovo has a huge inventory of devices, which is why we’ve gone through it all and selected some of our favorite deals to save you the hassle.

Best Lenovo Laptop Memorial Day Deals

Lenovo’s general laptops are perfect for those who want something that is more budget-friendly but will still work well for school, work, or just use in day-to-day activities such as streaming content. There are a lot of sizes to pick from, too, so you can pick something smaller if you want a more easy-to-carry laptop or a massive 16-inch screen if you want a lot of screen real estate. You can also check out some other great laptop deals if you don’t quite find what you’re looking for below.

Lenovo 15-inch IdeaPad Slim 3 —

Lenovo 14-inch IdeaPad Flex 5 —

Lenovo 16-inch IdeaPad Slim 5i —

Lenovo 13-inch ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 3 —

Lenovo 14-inch ThinkPad E14 Gen 5 —

Lenovo 15-inch ThinkPad P15v Gen 3 —

Lenovo 16-inch ThinkPad P16v Gen 1 —

Best Lenovo Monitor Memorial Day Deals

You might be surprised to find out that Lenovo actually makes monitors as well, and they aren’t too bad, especially some of the more interesting versions of their products, such as the 15.6-inch portable monitor. Luckily, there is a wide range of options here too, so you can find monitor deals on everything from basic work monitors to high-end curved and gaming monitors.

Lenovo D27-40 27inch Monitor —

ThinkVision 23.8 inch Monitor —

Lenovo 15.6 inch Portable Monitor —

Lenovo 27 inch Monitor —

Lenovo 28 inch 4K Monitor —

Lenovo 34 inch Gaming Monitor —

ThinkVision 31.5 inch Monitor —

ThinkVision 34 inch Curved Monitor —

Best Lenovo Gaming PC Memorial Day Deals

If you’re looking for a solid gaming desktop, Lenovo actually has some great affordable options, and with these gaming PC deals, that gets even cheaper. For example, you can absolutely grab an entry-level gaming PC with an RTX 3050 or RX7600, but one of the RTX 4070 Ti options is going for just over $1,500, and that’s perfect for gaming at 1440p.

Legion Tower 5 Gen 8 with RTX 3050 —

Legion Tower 5 Gen 8 with RX 7600 —

Legion Tower 5i Gen 8 with RTX 4060 —

Legion Tower 5 Gen 8 with RTX 4070 Ti Super —

Legion Tower 5i Gen 8 with RTX 4070 Ti Super —

Legion Tower 7i Gen 8 with RTX 4080 Super —

Best Lenovo Gaming Laptop Memorial Day Deals

Lenovo is one of the top choices when it comes to gaming laptops that don’t just immediately scream “gaming laptop,” which is great for those who want to take them to work or school without looking like they’re just going to be playing games the whole day. There are a lot of options here, too, and while you can get some really great budget options for less than $1,000, if you’re going to grab one of these gaming laptop deals, we’d probably suggest going for at least an RTX 4060 or RTX 4070 option.

Lenovo 15-inch LOQ with RTX 3050 —

Lenovo 15-inch LOQ with RTX 4050 —

Lenovo 14-inch Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 with RTX 4060 —

Lenovo 16-inch Legion Slim 5 Gen 9 with RTX 4070 —

Lenovo 16-inch Legion Pro 5i Gen 9 with RTX 4070 —

Lenovo 16-inch Legion Pro 7 Gen 8 with RTX 4080 —

Lenovo 16-inch Legion Pro 7i Gen 9 with RTX 4090 —

