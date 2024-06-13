 Skip to main content
This Acer 15-inch laptop is down to $380 from $600 at Best Buy

The Acer Aspire 3's Steam Blue edition.
It may not look like it, but the Acer Aspire 3 is a thin and light laptop that is surprisingly powerful and would be perfect for those who want something a bit smaller and more mobile. While it may not compete with the likes of the MacBook Air in form factor, it comes pretty close, and with a solid CPU under the hood, it can handle a lot. While the Acer Aspire 3 usually goes for $600, you can snag it for just $380 from Best Buy, which constitutes a large $220 discount.

Why you should buy the Acer Aspire 3

Under the hood, the Acer Aspire 3 has an AMD Ryzen 5 7520U processor, a mid-range option that’s a bit more power-efficient compared to the Intel model, meaning you get a little bit of extra battery life out of it. It also means that you’ll get great productivity performance out of it for work or school, and it’s also pretty great for day-to-day use for browsing and watching stuff online. The 15.6-inch gives you a lot of real estate, and while it only runs an FHD resolution, it is touch-enabled, so you can use it as a tablet, which is a handy bit of extra versatility.

Besides that, you get 8GB of RAM, which is a bit on the lower end but not too bad, and you do get a much larger 512GB of storage to work with, and if you want, you could always increase that with one of these external hard drive deals. As for battery life, you can expect anywhere between 8-10 hours, depending on what sort of work you’re doing, which is actually pretty good when it comes to 2-in-1 laptops. Also, while not necessarily a big thing, this deal comes with a convenient sleeve you can use to put the laptop in to keep it safe from scratch as you carry it around with you.

All in all, the Acer Aspire 3 is an excellent 2-in-1 laptop, and for the discounted $380 from Best Buy, it’s legitimately a steal given its specs. That said, if you’re looking for something a bit different, check out these 2-in-1 laptop deals, as well as our roundup of general laptop deals.

