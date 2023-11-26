The best 17-inch laptop Cyber Monday deals you can shop now

Most people will start selecting their next laptop through the size, so if you want a large screen, your best option is a 17-inch laptop as that’s the biggest offered by most laptop brands. We’ve combed through the Cyber Monday deals on 17-inch laptops from retailers like Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart, HP, Dell and Lenovo, and we’ve listed our favorite bargains below, including what we think is the best deal: $600 off a Dell XPS 17. If you want to compare with other sizes of laptops, take a look at our roundup of Cyber Monday laptop deals.

Best 17-inch laptop Cyber Monday deal

Dell XPS 17 — $1,799, was $2,399

The Dell XPS is one of our favorite laptop lines. They come in 13, 15 and 17 inches, and the XPS 17 is the cream of the crop. This particular model is on sale for $1,799, down $600 from its usual $2,399 price tag. Let’s take a look under the hood.

The screen on this XPS 17 is a FHD+, meaning it runs at 1900 x 1200 resolution. It has a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and 512GB of storage. It also comes with an Nvidia RTX 4060, a powerful graphics card that will handle video rendering and gaming with ease. It comes with 16GB of RAM, so you’ll be able to do multitasking without noticing significant slowdown. All of this is wrapped up in a light chassis and a quality keyboard with a backlight and a fingerprint sensor.

More 17-inch laptop Cyber Monday deals we love

We’ve gathered some other 17-inch laptop deals from around the internet too. We’ve got options like the cheap Acer Chromebook or SGIN laptop. HP also has some great options, like its famous Envy line. Just because these deals are available right now, and labeled “Cyber Monday,” doesn’t mean they’ll stick around for the rest of the shopping event. They certainly have the potential to sell out. Even if they don’t, retailers might decide to end them as they replace them with other laptop deals as the shopping holiday get closer. If you see something you like, grab it.

