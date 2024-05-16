This Lenovo 2-in-1 laptop is discounted from $970 to $640

If you can’t decide between a laptop or a tablet, Lenovo has the laptop deals for you, with a huge discount on the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 2-in-1 laptop. Ordinarily priced at $970, it’s down to $640 at Lenovo, so you’re saving $330. Lenovo’s estimated value prices can be a little optimistic, but this is a good value regardless. Whatever the discount, we do know that $640 for this laptop is pretty sweet. Here’s what you need to know about it before you buy.

Why you should buy the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5

Lenovo makes some of the best 2-in-1 laptops knowing how to get the most from the concept. This particular model has an AMD Ryzen 7 7730U processor paired up with 16GB of memory and 1TB of SSD storage so it’s pretty capable of handling a lot of your working needs.

The highlight is its 16-inch WUXGA touchscreen with 1920 x 1200 resolution, 45% NTSC, and 300 nits of brightness. It also comes with a Lenovo Digital Pen so you can be more exact with your taps rather than rely solely on your fingers. It also has a backlit keyboard and a 1080p full HD webcam with a privacy shutter and dual array microphone. The webcam comes with smart noise-cancellation so you get a more natural sound which cuts out background noise while you talk.

Its 360-degree hinge means that you can use it in many different ways, whether as a tablet, in presentation mode, or as a typical laptop. It’s robustly designed too as you’d expect from one of the best laptop brands. Other useful extras include being able to get two hours of battery life from simply 15 minutes of charging. If you need something flexible, the IdeaPad Flex 5 is sure to be one of the best laptops for your needs.

Usually costing $970, the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 is down to $640 for a limited time at Lenovo. The $330 discount is unlikely to stick around for long so tap the button below if you’re keen to buy now. It’s the ideal laptop if you want the best of both worlds of owning a tablet and a laptop.

