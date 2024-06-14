 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Samsung is having a sale on huge gaming monitors — up to $1,000 off

By

If you’re the type of person who likes to have the best gear for their gaming setup, then one of the best upgrades you can do is getting yourself a massive ultra-wide monitor that adds another layer of immersion. Some of these monitors are truly behemoths, and they have a price tag to match, but luckily Samsung is running a great sale on large gaming monitors right now with some significant savings. Samsung makes some of the best monitors on the market, so you’re in good hands if you decide to grab one. However, if you’d still like something different, check out these other great monitor deals.

49-inch Odyssey OLED G9 — $1,200, was $1,800

The Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 on a grey background.
.

If you’re looking for an ultra-widescreen, then the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 is the perfect option because it’s chock full of great features. Besides the absolutely gorgeous OLED display, it runs a 2k resolution that can hit a whopping 240Hz refresh rate; you’ll likely need one of the best GPUs to run it. It also has a low response time of 0.03ms GTG, as well as support for HDR10+ and coverage of 99% of the DCI color gamut. You can even split it into dual QHD monitors if you need to get work done and require two screens, so it’s a very versatile monitor.

55-inch Odyssey Ark 2nd Gen — $2,000, was $3,000

A gamer sits in front of the Samsung Odyssey ARK monitor.
Samsung / Samsung

If you really want one of the best gaming monitors on the market, then the second generation of the Samsung Odyssey Ark is the way to go, even though it might be a bit of an overkill. Sitting at a truly massive 55 inches, the Ark isn’t only unique in its size but also in the fact that it can rotate 90 degrees to a vertical configuration that Samsung calls “cockpit mode.” That essentially allows you to run three 27-inch screens, one on top of the other and offers another layer of productivity. The screen runs an overall resolution of 3,840 x 2,160 and comes with Samsung’s Quantum HDR 32x, although it also supports HDR10+ for other content.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Albert Bassili
Albert Bassili
Deals Writer
Albert’s been a tech and gaming writer for almost a decade now, writing across websites such as GameGavel, How-To-Geek, and…
Best Alienware deals: Gaming PCs, laptops, and monitors
Alienware Aurora R15 placed at an angle on a table.

Dell is a company that has been around for ages, and if you want to pick up a new gaming laptop, gaming PC, headset, or even a gaming chair, Dell probably has something for you. That includes everything from the budget to the very high-end, so it all depends on what you're looking for. To that end, we've collected some of our favorite Dell and Alienware deals below across all its products, but if you still can't find what you're looking for, you can also take a look at these gaming laptop deals and gaming PC deals as well
Alienware AW920H wireless gaming headset -- $130, was $150

A gaming headset is a great way to keep in touch with your friends while you play. The Alienware AW720H gaming headset lets you do so without the burden of wires, as it connects to your gaming setup via Bluetooth. It has a built-in microphone for outgoing communications, as well as Dolby Atmos, Surround Sound, and Stereo Sound options to help immerse you in the game and incoming communications.

Read more
Powerful gaming laptops have huge discounts in the Lenovo flash sale
Working on a Lenovo 500w laptop in class.

If you're looking to grab yourself a great gaming laptop, then you'll be happy to know that Lenovo is having a flash sale with some really big discounts. In fact, we've collected two of our favorite deals below, with both having the same GPU but with some variations in CPU performance and amount of RAM, so you can really dial in the type of laptop you want. That said, if neither of these deals quite do it for you, be sure to check out these other great gaming laptop deals instead.

Legion Pro 5 Gen 8 with RTX 4070 -- $1,500, was $2,000

Read more
The new Microsoft Surface Pro 9 is $330 off at Best Buy
Qualcomm super resolution demo superimposed on a Microsoft Surface Pro 9.

If you like the idea of the MacBook Air but don't want to be in the Apple ecosystem, then you'll be happy to know that there are some great alternatives, and they're much cheaper than you'd expect. A great example is the Surface Pro 9, which is really Microsft's answer to the MacBooks; being slim and packed with features, it's essentially a high-end tablet and laptop rolled into one. You can even get your hands on it for just $770 rather than the usually steep $1,100 price, meaning you save yourself a whopping $330 in the process.

Why you should buy the Surface Pro 9
There is a lot of love about the Surface Pro 9, and a big part of that is the overall design and build; weighing in at 1.94 pounds and 0.37 inches thick, it easily competes with something like the MacBook Air in terms of size. It's even more impressive when you consider that you're getting an Intel Evo Platform Core i5 under the hood, which is a mid-range processor that's very similar to the same desktop PC version. That means you get a lot more power out of the laptop as a whole, and it should easily handle most of your productivity and day-to-day work without any issues and you might even be able to get some slight creativity work and gaming done, too.

Read more