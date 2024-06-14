Samsung is having a sale on huge gaming monitors — up to $1,000 off

If you’re the type of person who likes to have the best gear for their gaming setup, then one of the best upgrades you can do is getting yourself a massive ultra-wide monitor that adds another layer of immersion. Some of these monitors are truly behemoths, and they have a price tag to match, but luckily Samsung is running a great sale on large gaming monitors right now with some significant savings. Samsung makes some of the best monitors on the market, so you’re in good hands if you decide to grab one. However, if you’d still like something different, check out these other great monitor deals.

49-inch Odyssey OLED G9 — $1,200, was $1,800

If you’re looking for an ultra-widescreen, then the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 is the perfect option because it’s chock full of great features. Besides the absolutely gorgeous OLED display, it runs a 2k resolution that can hit a whopping 240Hz refresh rate; you’ll likely need one of the best GPUs to run it. It also has a low response time of 0.03ms GTG, as well as support for HDR10+ and coverage of 99% of the DCI color gamut. You can even split it into dual QHD monitors if you need to get work done and require two screens, so it’s a very versatile monitor.

55-inch Odyssey Ark 2nd Gen — $2,000, was $3,000

If you really want one of the best gaming monitors on the market, then the second generation of the Samsung Odyssey Ark is the way to go, even though it might be a bit of an overkill. Sitting at a truly massive 55 inches, the Ark isn’t only unique in its size but also in the fact that it can rotate 90 degrees to a vertical configuration that Samsung calls “cockpit mode.” That essentially allows you to run three 27-inch screens, one on top of the other and offers another layer of productivity. The screen runs an overall resolution of 3,840 x 2,160 and comes with Samsung’s Quantum HDR 32x, although it also supports HDR10+ for other content.

