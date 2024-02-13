All this hubbub about the Apple Vision Pro brings up one very good point: There are a ton of other VR headsets to choose from, including the Meta Quest 2. But here’s the best part, Meta Quest 2 deals mean the VR headset’s cost is a fraction of Apple Vision’s Pro’s price. Plus, with the launch of Meta Quest 3, we’re seeing the Quest 2 prices drop even lower than before. Yes, it’s still an excellent headset to buy with the new model out, and, at the risk of repeating ourselves, that lower price point is super enticing. And we’ve gathered all of the best Meta Quest 2 deals out there, right here, in one place.

Should you buy the Meta Quest 2 VR headset?

Of course, deal or no deal, the question remains: Should you buy a Meta Quest 2 VR headset or not? That depends. Are you interested in VR experiences, whether that’s gaming, watching movies and shows, or doing some spacial work? If the answer is yes, or you want to explore virtual environments and try out something new, we highly recommend grabbing a VR headset. The right one is totally up to you.

There’s the point that you’re wearing a headset, so it has to be comfortable and you’ll soon find that some designs, well, they just aren’t, at least not when you’re wearing them for extended periods. The Meta Quest 2 is definitely comfortable to wear and modular in the sense that you can purchase third-party accessories and straps to make it much better. So, if you don’t like the gear that comes stock, you can always improve upon it.

If you grab the starter bundle or any of the Meta Quest 2 bundles, you’ll get everything you need, including the controllers. There is a headset-only bundle available, too, so be mindful of that when you’re shopping. As for the apps, games, and media, it works like a mobile device in that there’s a storefront to buy various experiences. Some of the best Meta Quest 2 VR games are available outside the platform, like on Steam. There are other ways to watch and play your own media, too, so don’t be put out by the idea of buying exclusive apps. Back in 2022, the Meta Quest 2 VR headset dominated Steam, which meant that a ton of gamers were using it to play VR games.

Either way, you’ll have a great time and if you take advantage of one of these deals, you’re saving quite a bit. Some of the newer VR headsets are much more expensive. The PSVR 2, for example, is about the same price, but you’ll also need a PlayStation 5 to use it, so you could certainly claim it’s more expensive overall. Moreover, when comparing the PSVR 2 vs the Meta Quest 2, you’ll see the Quest 2 is standalone, so you don’t need any extra hardware to use it.

