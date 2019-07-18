Digital Trends
Gaming

The best Oculus Quest games

Shoot, dance, box, and escape reality with the very best Oculus Quest games

Gabe Gurwin
By

The Oculus Quest is what prospective virtual reality fans likely envisioned when the technology was in its infancy – a headset that could be used on its own nearly anywhere, complete with tracking that didn’t need outside cameras and touch-sensitive controllers. Though it lacks the raw power of its predecessors, the Oculus Rift and HTC’s Vive headsets, the Quest more than makes up for it with its convenience. It’s also capable of playing some of the best VR games on the market. With a library that’s growing rapidly and plenty of variety already available, here are some of the best VR experiences the Oculus Quest currently has to offer.

Rhythm and Fitness

Beat Saber

best oculus quest games oculusquestbeatsaber

One of the best-selling VR games of all time, Beat Saber became a smash hit for a reason. The rhythm game put a spin on the traditional music formula by giving you a lightsaber-like sword in each hand, with which you must slash at incoming blocks. It’s simple yet incredibly addictive, and the challenge rises considerably as you move into more frenetic stages. Several other games have tried to imitate its formula, but few can match Beat Saber’s elegance. The addition of the Quest’s cord-free setup makes it an ideal choice.

BoxVR

best oculus quest games boxvrquest

More fitness app than true game, BoxVR is nonetheless an invigorating and intense way to burn calories with the Oculus Quest. You can almost look at it like Beat Saber with boxing gloves, as you must jab, cross, hook, and uppercut the incoming icons while also blocking and dodging obstacles. After just a few minutes, you’ll be sweating and throwing considerable force into your punches, and the game keeps track of your calories burned so you can work it into your fitness routine every day.

Creed: Rise to Glory

best oculus quest games creedquest

If you want to fight another person instead of abstract symbols, then Creed: Rise to Glory will be right up your alley. The boxing game is a tie-in to the Rocky and Creed film series, featuring several of the fighters from the movies in cartoon art style that makes you feel less guilty about slugging them in the face. You must dodge and counter-attack to deliver devastating blows, but your enemies are just as prepared to lay you out on the mat. With “Eye of the Tiger” playing in your head, you’ll be able to knock out even the toughest and most ridiculous opponents.

Dance Central

best oculus quest games oculusquestdancecentral

Xbox’s experiment with Kinect might not have gone according to plan, but that doesn’t mean that the Dance Central series had to die with it. Harmonix developed Dance Central exclusively for VR, and it delivers a fantastic dancing experience that is perfect for starting a one-person party or practicing your best moves. There are 32 songs to choose from, ranging from the ‘70s to current radio hits, and you can compete in online multiplayer matches to prove you have the best dance moves around.

Action

Drop Dead: Dual Strike Edition

best oculus quest games dropdeadquest

Surprisingly, the popular shooter Arizona Sunshine hasn’t yet made its way to Oculus Quest — but Drop Dead: Dual Strike Edition will satisfy your zombie-killing desires nicely. The first-person shooter lets you fire two weapons at once, and you can choose to use melee weapons to bash a zombie to smithereens or slice off their head. The game also supports cooperative play in a horde mode, and there is plenty of gore for anyone looking for a Halloween game. It’s frenetic and fast, and it’s the only zombie game we know of that lets you smack rockets back at enemies with a baseball bat.

Superhot VR

best oculus quest games questsuperhotvr

Superhot was already one of the most unique first-person shooters we have ever played. Its “time only moves when you do” concept allows for tactical and precise combat, and its cyberspace storyline presenting new information in a novel way. Superhot VR is not merely a remake of that game in VR, but rather a game built from the ground up to utilize the technology. With full 360-degree tracking, you can look all around as you cut enemies down to size and dodge attacks. One might say that this game in VR is super… hot.

Robo Recall: Unplugged

best oculus quest games roborecallquest

Fortnite? Never heard of it. Epic Games managed to deliver one of the best first-person shooters in VR with Robo Recall, and the new Quest version delivers the same experience but without the threat of tripping over the mess of wires coming from your headset. A more precise and score-based shooter than some of the other games on our list, it also has high production values and dangerous robotic enemies. You’ll be able to customize weapons to take them on, and just hope that they won’t defeat you and use you for some sort of evil robotic experiment.

Swords of Gargantua

best oculus quest games swordsofgargantuaquest

Enough playing around. Are you ready to fight enemies in high-stakes melee combat? Swords of Gargantua features both solo and online multiplayer with up to three other people, and it includes 30 weapons to unlock and wield against dangerous enemies. The swordplay has been designed to be as accurate as possible, and you’ll need to master it in order to take on the game’s toughest challenges. Luckily, cross-play is enabled, so you’ll be able to do so alongside a few friends who don’t own Oculus Quest.

Apex Construct

best oculus quest games apexconstruct

Many of the Oculus Quest’ games are light on direct storytelling, but Apex Construct is for anyone looking for an intense, mission-based action-adventure game. With a bow and shield, you must defeat powerful robots and uncover the mysteries of your post-apocalyptic environments. Once you have completed the main story, however, you can then replay missions, uncover hidden secrets, upgrade your weapons, and customize your home base. Why settle for only action or only storytelling when you can get both of them done this well?

Adventure and Puzzle

Moss

best oculus quest games mossquest

Moss is a game that could only exist in virtual reality, blending traditional third-person action with the ability to control the entire game world as a “god” overseeing the story. It’s told like a classic fantasy children’s book, with the protagonist mouse on a heroic journey and you helping him to complete puzzles and defeat enemies. Though not a game we expect you to want to play in the park, it is nonetheless magical, and a great way to show your friends the possibilities of virtual reality.

I Expect You to Die

best oculus quest games ieytdquest

I Expect You to Die is such a great use of virtual reality that we’re shocked it wasn’t developed sooner. Schell Games took the classic 007 scenario of escaping from a death trap and turned it into a VR-exclusive adventure complete with a telekinesis mechanic that removes many potential headaches. From escaping a flooding submarine to recovering an anti-virus formula, there are plenty of harrowing missions to complete, all with just the right amount of humor. I Expect You to Die is the perfect VR game to play after you’ve finished a workout and want to flex your brain muscles instead of your arms and legs.

Job Simulator

best oculus quest games jobsimulatorquest

A great game to introduce yourself to the wonders of virtual reality, Job Simulator is now available on Oculus Quest. The bizarre game is essentially a bunch of mini-games stuck together with a weird sense of humor and cute robots, and while it probably won’t be the game you keep coming back to for months after making a purchase, it’s the perfect game to show your friends what the Oculus Quest is capable of. Now, where is that printer so we can smash it?

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

How much is Spotify Premium, and how can you get it at a discount?
Up Next

Fujifilm’s newest medium-format lens is lighter than a can of soda
logitech g502 lightspeed review 02
Computing

The Logitech G502 Lightspeed is the wireless gaming mouse of your dreams

Logitech's G502 Lightspeed represents the pinnacle of wireless gaming rodents. It's fast, accurate, and wireless charging means that you never even need to think about plugging a cable in. But is the price worth paying?
Posted By Jon Martindale
how to watch sony e3 press conference hellblade1
Gaming

25 awesome indie games you should definitely be playing right now

These days, some of the best video games are made by independent studios. Here are 25 of the best indie games, whether you prefer grueling dungeon crawlers or otherworldly, meditative adventures.
Posted By Steven Petite
Gaming

Your PlayStation 4 game library isn't complete without these games

Looking for the best PS4 games out there? Out of the massive crop of titles available, we selected the best you should buy. No matter what your genre of choice may be, there's something here for you.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
sekiro shadows die twice monk
Gaming

These are the must-have games that every Xbox One owner needs

More than four years into its life span, Microsoft's latest console is finally coming into its own. From Cuphead to Halo 5, the best Xbox One games offer something for players of every type.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
nintendo switch lite design specs price editions release date 1
Gaming

Get ready for the Nintendo Switch Lite with cool new accessories

The Nintendo Switch Lite drops the dock for ultimate portability, but that doesn't mean you won't need a few accessories. From extra controllers to chargers to memory cards, you'll have plenty to choose from come September 20.
Posted By Steven Petite
The Division 2 review
Gaming

Grab these hot video game deals before Amazon Prime Day is over

Amazon's Prime Day is almost over, but you still have a chance to grab some hot deals on some of the best video games and accessories. From PS4 to Xbox One and Nintendo Switch, these are the deals you can still get.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Tetris Effect Epic Games Store virtual reality VR oculus htc vive rift
News

Tetris Effect, no longer a PS4 exclusive, hits Epic Games Store with VR support

Originally a PS4 exclusive, Tetris Effect is coming to PC gamers and can be purchased on the Epic Games Store. It will feature support for VR, ultrawide monitors, and 4K or above resolution.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
how to play monster hunter world iceborne beta screen 1
Gaming

Everything we know about Monster Hunter World: Iceborne

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne adds the largest region in the game to date alongside new monsters, mechanics, and much more. The expansion launches on PS4 and Xbox One on September 6.
Posted By Steven Petite
power a wireless gamecube style controller deal poweraswitchoutandabout
Gaming

Play Smash the right way with this PowerA Switch controller Prime Day deal

Amazon is currently offering the PowerA GameCube-style wireless Switch controller for $27, down from its typical $50 price. The controller is perfect for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Dell G5 15 gaming laptop - G5587
Deals

The Nvidia GTX 1060-powered Dell G5 gaming laptop is $320 off

Prime Day is wrapping up, but a few other sales are still going strong for a little while. This gives you more time to jump on post-Prime Day deals like this Dell G5 15, a midrange gaming laptop that’s now on sale for an entry-level…
Posted By Lucas Coll
dark souls remastered announced nintendo direct
Gaming

Rest your weary head with the best save points in video games

Video games have used a variety of different methods to have you save your progress, and some have made the act of saving a fundamental part of the game design. These are the best save points in video games.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
my nintendo free switch games march review photos pdx 531
Gaming

It’s not the upgrade we expected, but Nintendo reveals a new juiced-up Switch

Nintendo has announced a new model of the Switch with substantially improved battery life. It will be available later this summer, and is otherwise identical to the current Switch system.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
google stadia vs nvidia geforce now controller 1
Gaming

5 questions the Google Stadia team needs to answer in its Reddit AMA

Google's Stadia team is planning to take part in a Reddit AMA on July 18. These are five questions we believe it must answer about the upcoming game-streaming service. Stadia will launch later in 2019.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
best amazon prime day deals 2019
Deals

Amazon Prime Day deals are ending, but you can still get great bargains

Prime Day 2019 has come to an end for Amazon, but that doesn't mean the Prime Day deals are over. With deals from Walmart, Best Buy, and Amazon still going on, this massive shopping event is continuing on through the week.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen