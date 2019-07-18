Shoot, dance, box, and escape reality with the very best Oculus Quest games

Share

The Oculus Quest is what prospective virtual reality fans likely envisioned when the technology was in its infancy – a headset that could be used on its own nearly anywhere, complete with tracking that didn’t need outside cameras and touch-sensitive controllers. Though it lacks the raw power of its predecessors, the Oculus Rift and HTC’s Vive headsets, the Quest more than makes up for it with its convenience. It’s also capable of playing some of the best VR games on the market. With a library that’s growing rapidly and plenty of variety already available, here are some of the best VR experiences the Oculus Quest currently has to offer.

Rhythm and Fitness

Beat Saber

One of the best-selling VR games of all time, Beat Saber became a smash hit for a reason. The rhythm game put a spin on the traditional music formula by giving you a lightsaber-like sword in each hand, with which you must slash at incoming blocks. It’s simple yet incredibly addictive, and the challenge rises considerably as you move into more frenetic stages. Several other games have tried to imitate its formula, but few can match Beat Saber’s elegance. The addition of the Quest’s cord-free setup makes it an ideal choice.

BoxVR

More fitness app than true game, BoxVR is nonetheless an invigorating and intense way to burn calories with the Oculus Quest. You can almost look at it like Beat Saber with boxing gloves, as you must jab, cross, hook, and uppercut the incoming icons while also blocking and dodging obstacles. After just a few minutes, you’ll be sweating and throwing considerable force into your punches, and the game keeps track of your calories burned so you can work it into your fitness routine every day.

Creed: Rise to Glory

If you want to fight another person instead of abstract symbols, then Creed: Rise to Glory will be right up your alley. The boxing game is a tie-in to the Rocky and Creed film series, featuring several of the fighters from the movies in cartoon art style that makes you feel less guilty about slugging them in the face. You must dodge and counter-attack to deliver devastating blows, but your enemies are just as prepared to lay you out on the mat. With “Eye of the Tiger” playing in your head, you’ll be able to knock out even the toughest and most ridiculous opponents.

Dance Central

Xbox’s experiment with Kinect might not have gone according to plan, but that doesn’t mean that the Dance Central series had to die with it. Harmonix developed Dance Central exclusively for VR, and it delivers a fantastic dancing experience that is perfect for starting a one-person party or practicing your best moves. There are 32 songs to choose from, ranging from the ‘70s to current radio hits, and you can compete in online multiplayer matches to prove you have the best dance moves around.

Action

Drop Dead: Dual Strike Edition

Surprisingly, the popular shooter Arizona Sunshine hasn’t yet made its way to Oculus Quest — but Drop Dead: Dual Strike Edition will satisfy your zombie-killing desires nicely. The first-person shooter lets you fire two weapons at once, and you can choose to use melee weapons to bash a zombie to smithereens or slice off their head. The game also supports cooperative play in a horde mode, and there is plenty of gore for anyone looking for a Halloween game. It’s frenetic and fast, and it’s the only zombie game we know of that lets you smack rockets back at enemies with a baseball bat.

Superhot VR

Superhot was already one of the most unique first-person shooters we have ever played. Its “time only moves when you do” concept allows for tactical and precise combat, and its cyberspace storyline presenting new information in a novel way. Superhot VR is not merely a remake of that game in VR, but rather a game built from the ground up to utilize the technology. With full 360-degree tracking, you can look all around as you cut enemies down to size and dodge attacks. One might say that this game in VR is super… hot.

Robo Recall: Unplugged

Fortnite? Never heard of it. Epic Games managed to deliver one of the best first-person shooters in VR with Robo Recall, and the new Quest version delivers the same experience but without the threat of tripping over the mess of wires coming from your headset. A more precise and score-based shooter than some of the other games on our list, it also has high production values and dangerous robotic enemies. You’ll be able to customize weapons to take them on, and just hope that they won’t defeat you and use you for some sort of evil robotic experiment.

Swords of Gargantua

Enough playing around. Are you ready to fight enemies in high-stakes melee combat? Swords of Gargantua features both solo and online multiplayer with up to three other people, and it includes 30 weapons to unlock and wield against dangerous enemies. The swordplay has been designed to be as accurate as possible, and you’ll need to master it in order to take on the game’s toughest challenges. Luckily, cross-play is enabled, so you’ll be able to do so alongside a few friends who don’t own Oculus Quest.

Apex Construct

Many of the Oculus Quest’ games are light on direct storytelling, but Apex Construct is for anyone looking for an intense, mission-based action-adventure game. With a bow and shield, you must defeat powerful robots and uncover the mysteries of your post-apocalyptic environments. Once you have completed the main story, however, you can then replay missions, uncover hidden secrets, upgrade your weapons, and customize your home base. Why settle for only action or only storytelling when you can get both of them done this well?

Adventure and Puzzle

Moss

Moss is a game that could only exist in virtual reality, blending traditional third-person action with the ability to control the entire game world as a “god” overseeing the story. It’s told like a classic fantasy children’s book, with the protagonist mouse on a heroic journey and you helping him to complete puzzles and defeat enemies. Though not a game we expect you to want to play in the park, it is nonetheless magical, and a great way to show your friends the possibilities of virtual reality.

I Expect You to Die

I Expect You to Die is such a great use of virtual reality that we’re shocked it wasn’t developed sooner. Schell Games took the classic 007 scenario of escaping from a death trap and turned it into a VR-exclusive adventure complete with a telekinesis mechanic that removes many potential headaches. From escaping a flooding submarine to recovering an anti-virus formula, there are plenty of harrowing missions to complete, all with just the right amount of humor. I Expect You to Die is the perfect VR game to play after you’ve finished a workout and want to flex your brain muscles instead of your arms and legs.

Job Simulator

A great game to introduce yourself to the wonders of virtual reality, Job Simulator is now available on Oculus Quest. The bizarre game is essentially a bunch of mini-games stuck together with a weird sense of humor and cute robots, and while it probably won’t be the game you keep coming back to for months after making a purchase, it’s the perfect game to show your friends what the Oculus Quest is capable of. Now, where is that printer so we can smash it?