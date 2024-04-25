VR headset deals: Meta Quest 2 and VIVE XR

While VR may not be as big as was predicted back in the early 2000s when the original Oculus Go was released, there is still a considerable market these days, and some great VR games like Half-Life: Alyx that you can have fun with. Of course, VR headsets remain expensive, and while options like the Meta Quest don’t necessarily require a high-end gaming PC, they can still be a bit pricey for those who just want to put a foot in the hobby. Luckily, there are some good deals you can take advantage of, even on some of the best VR headsets, so be sure to check out all your options below.

Meta Quest 2 — $199, was $200

Even though the Meta Quest 3 came out quite recently, the Meta Quest 2 is still a pretty powerful contender, especially since it has a wider library and app support than the Quest 3 currently has. Even more so, the Quest 2 is a lot cheaper than the Quest 3, and with the latest permanent discount down to just $200, that’s a whole $300 or so difference from the Quest 3. Of course, the Quest 3 does have more advanced AR and slightly better performance with software and Wi-Fi, but that may not be worth the extra cost for some. Either way, be sure to check out the breakdown between Quest 2 and Quest 3 to get a better sense of what you should pick up.

Meta Quest 2 & Hard Shell Custom Travel Case Bundle — $260, was $310

If you’re the type of person who moves around a lot and likes to share their games and gaming gear with friends, then this bundle that includes this hard-shell custom travel case is the way to go. It has a spot for all the gear, including headphones and cables, and will protect your Quest 2 pretty well. Not only that, but if you end up deciding to upgrade to the Quest 3 at some point down the line, this case also fits that, too, so you won’t have to throw it away once you upgrade.

HTC VIVE XR Elite — $1,022, was $1,100

If you’re not interested in going the Meta Quest route, the HTC VIVE XR Elite is a viable alternative, although it’s much more expensive than the other two options. It’s more comfortable, of course, given the cost, and it has some excellent AR capabilities. It also has a 1920 x 1920 resolution per eye, which is very high, while the 90Hz refresh rate is pretty good, too. Probably one of the best things about the Vive XR Elite, though, is the joysticks, which are a bit more advanced than what the Quest has, making it a much better experience when interacting with a virtual world.

Just a few years ago, the biggest names in the VR headset market consisted of HTC and Oculus; however, in today's market, we have numerous head-mount displays across various brands including HP, Dell, Lenovo, and Samsung. Even Sony has thrown its hat in the ring in the form of the PlayStation VR headset. With the increased competition in the VR hardware market, the overall quality of headsets has become more polished, and the increasing number of headset options is excellent news for both gamers and deal hunters.

Typically, some of the best deals are found on third-party retailers, including Amazon and Walmart; however, the biggest names in the market, HTC and Oculus, have special promotions available on their websites.

