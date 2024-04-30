This headset and mic combo is 40% off — perfect for streaming

For those who are thinking about seriously pursuing streaming as a hobby or career, you’ll need a dependable microphone and headset to boost the quality of your streams. Here’s a bundle that should get you started — the HyperX QuadCast S microphone and the HyperX Cloud Alpha S gaming headset for only $172 from HP, which is $118 cheaper than their regular price of $290. You’re going to have to be quick with your purchase if you’re interested though, as the 40% discount will only be available for a limited time.

Why you should buy the HyperX QuadCast S microphone and HyperX Cloud Alpha S gaming headset bundle

The HyperX QuadCast S microphone is compatible with Windows PCs, Mac computers, the PlayStation 5, and the PlayStation 4. It comes with a built-in anti-vibration shock mount to isolate audio and suppress unintentional sounds for uninterrupted audio while you’re streaming, and it also offers a tap-to-mute feature for instances when you need to block off the microphone. To make it look better in your streams, the HyperX QuadCast S microphone features RGB lighting that you can customize with dynamic effects.

The HyperX Cloud Alpha S gaming headset will keep you immersed in the game that you’re playing for your stream with its NGENUITY software that automatically selects the most appropriate sound profile for supported games. You’ll be able to select from three levels of bass through the sliders on the earcups of the gaming headset, and they’ll stay comfortable on your head even after hours of streaming as they’re made of breathable leatherette and memory foam. If you’ll ever use the HyperX Cloud Alpha S gaming headset by itself, it comes with a noise-cancelling microphone so you’ll be loud and clear to your teammates in multiplayer matches.

The HyperX QuadCast S microphone and HyperX Cloud Alpha S gaming headset bundle offers both products together for a discounted price.

