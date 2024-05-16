 Skip to main content
One of Lenovo’s most popular laptops is 40% off right now

By
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 front view.
Digital Trends

Lenovo often has some of the best laptop deals around, and that’s no different today. Currently you can buy the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 laptop for $2,135, and it’s packed with great hardware. According to Lenovo, it usually costs $3,559 so you’re saving 40% here. Lenovo’s estimated value system can be a little optimistic so the actual original price may be different, but what we do know is that the new low price is fantastic for these specs. Here’s what to expect from the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 is well-designed for business use. It has a 13th-generation Intel Core i7-1365U processor with a huge 32GB of memory so it’s perfect for extensive multitasking. There’s also 1TB of SSD storage which is great for storing your many files without needing to rely on cloud storage.

For the display, there’s a 14-inch WUXGA touchscreen with 1920 x 1200 resolution, 400 nits of brightness, an LED backlight, and 100% sRGB. It’s crisp and clear with the touchscreen element ensuring you can get more tactile with how you work. Above it is a 1080p full HD webcam with a privacy shutter while there’s a fingerprint reader on the backlit keyboard. The webcam is accompanied by four 360-degree mics with integrated AI-based noise cancellation and Dolby Voice so you always sound clear on any video calls.

The aforementioned keyboard on the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 is designed for ergonomic comfort with improved airflow helping the laptop along the way. The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 has also been designed with durability in mind thanks to having passed more than 200 quality checks so it can run in extreme conditions. It can handle harsh conditions like the Arctic wilderness right down to desert dust storms. It’s that amount of durability that’s a reminder why Lenovo so richly deserves a place among the best laptop brands.

Sure to be one of the best laptops for business use, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 is down to $2,135 right now at Lenovo. A time-limited deal, you really don’t want to miss out. Check it out now before the discount ends very soon.

Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
