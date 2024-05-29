 Skip to main content
This Lenovo 2-in-1 laptop is usually $2,000 — today it’s $700

Lenovo has one of the best laptop deals around for anyone seeking a 2-in-1 laptop. Right now you can buy the Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 3 AMD for $705. According to Lenovo, it normally costs $2,009, which is probably a little overly optimistic given Lenovo tends to overvalue things via its estimated value system. However, whatever the true discount, $705 for such a great 2-in-1 laptop is sure to appeal. Here’s what you need to know about it before you tap the buy button.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 3 AMD

Lenovo makes some of the best 2-in-1 laptops so you’re in safe hands with the Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 3 AMD. This particular model has an AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5875U processor teamed up with 16GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. Storage is a little low but other than that, this is a decent all-rounder for the price.

The highlight, of course, is its 13.3-inch touchscreen. It’s a WUXGA display with 1920 x 1200 resolution, 100% sRGB, and 300 nits of brightness. It also has anti-reflection and anti-smudge qualities to keep the screen looking good the whole time you’re using it. Above it is a 1080p full HD IR/RGB Hybrid camera with privacy shutter and Dual Array microphones. It’s little details like the privacy shutter which make Lenovo one of the best laptop brands. There’s also a Lenovo integrated pen for when you want to be more precise with your taps.

While this won’t be one of the best laptops for performance, the Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 3 AMD is still great for a solid all-rounder. You can use it for work but you can also relax and watch movies in presentation mode, or use it as a tablet on the couch. There’s Dolby Audio so it’s a reasonable option for entertainment. Such versatility is great if you can’t choose between a laptop or tablet.

Usually costing $2,009, the Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 3 AMD is down to $705 at Lenovo right now. This is the perfect time to buy a neat little 2-in-1 laptop for less. Check it out now before the deal ends very soon.

