 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This Lenovo ThinkPad is 50% off for a limited time

By
The Lenovo ThinkPad T14s facing forward.
Lenovo

Looking for great laptop deals? Check out what Lenovo has to offer right now. Today, you can buy the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 4 Intel for $1,264 meaning you’re saving $1,265 off the regular price of $2,529. This is using Lenovo’s estimated value system which means the original price is likely to be pretty optimistic. However, whatever the original price, we do know that $1,264 for this laptop spec is pretty good. If you’re tempted, keep reading while we take you through what it offers.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 4 Intel

With Lenovo being one of the best laptop brands around, the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 4 Intel is an instantly tempting proposition. The laptop has a 13th-generation Intel Core i5-1345U processor with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. That’s fairly standard but strong stuff at this price with a particular highlight being plenty of storage.

Alongside that, the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 4 Intel has a 14-inch WUXGA screen with 1920 x 1200 resolution, 45% NTSC, 300 nits of brightness, and anti-glare properties. Above it is a 720p HD webcam with a privacy shutter and an integrated microphone so you’re all set for work calls. The backlit keyboard has a fingerprint reader for security which is a neat touch and the kind of thing we see among the best laptops.

Related

Besides the core components, the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 4 Intel is also made to be lightweight. It’s composed of 90% recycled magnesium on the C frame and 55% recycled aluminum on the D cover. Despite being so lightweight, the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 4 Intel is built to last having been tested against 12 standards and more than 200 quality checks so it can cope with extreme conditions. That even includes harsh variables like the arctic wilderness or desert dust. It’s ideal for pretty much any scenario.

It all comes together to make the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 4 Intel a great option for many people. Usually priced at $2,529, it’s down to $1,264 for a limited time only when you buy directly from Lenovo. Check it out now before the deal ends very soon.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
Usually $1,749, this Lenovo ThinkPad laptop is discounted to $650 today
The Lenovo ThinkPad L14 Gen 3 laptop on a white background.

Professionals and students who need a dependable laptop should set their sights on the third-generation Lenovo ThinkPad L14, especially now that it's on sale from Lenovo with a 62% discount. Originally priced at $1,749, the laptop will be yours for only $650, which is equivalent to massive savings of $1,099. You need to hurry if you want to get the device for this cheap though, as there's no telling how much time is remaining on this offer from Lenovo ThinkPad deals before it expires.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad L14 Gen 3 laptop
The ThinkPad line of laptops was inherited from IBM, and Lenovo maintained the devices' iconic look, sturdy design, and business-focused features, according to our explainer on the Lenovo brands. Those are the qualities that you can expect from the third-generation Lenovo ThinkPad L14, as it's built with a focus on boosting your productivity. With its 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 8GB of RAM, it's not going to challenge the performance of the best laptops, but it will be able to handle your everyday tasks for work or school.

Read more
Best Lenovo Memorial Day Deals: Laptops, Gaming PCs, Monitors, More
Lenovo Yoga Pro 9i 16 rear view showing lid and logos.

Along with companies like Dell and HP, Lenovo is probably one of the best-known brands when it comes to things like desktops and laptops, whether you're looking for a gaming device or a general day-to-day one. That's why it's great to see some excellent deals coming from Lenovo as part of the early Memorial Day sale, with a ton of deals on some of the best laptops and best desktops out there. Of course, Lenovo has a huge inventory of devices, which is why we've gone through it all and selected some of our favorite deals to save you the hassle.
Best Lenovo Laptop Memorial Day Deals

Lenovo's general laptops are perfect for those who want something that is more budget-friendly but will still work well for school, work, or just use in day-to-day activities such as streaming content. There are a lot of sizes to pick from, too, so you can pick something smaller if you want a more easy-to-carry laptop or a massive 16-inch screen if you want a lot of screen real estate. You can also check out some other great laptop deals if you don't quite find what you're looking for below.

Read more
Apple’s M2 13-inch MacBook Air is $150 off in the Memorial Day sales
The screen of the MacBook Air on a table.

If you don’t mind going one generation back with your purchase, Best Buy has the MacBook deals for you with a massive $150 off the Apple MacBook Air 13.6-inch M2. Usually $999, it’s down to $849 for a limited time only. We can’t say how long the deal will stick around, but we can confidently say this is one of the better laptop deals to go for. If you’re keen to learn more, keep reading while we take you through things.

Why you should buy the Apple MacBook Air 13.6-inch M2
When you check out our look at the best MacBooks, you’ll notice that the MacBook Air 13.6-inch M2 features as the best MacBook for everyone. It’s super versatile with a great M2 processor, and a very lightweight and thin build. Despite being so thin, it’s robust thanks to its all-aluminum unibody enclosure which is super durable while looking good too.

Read more