This Lenovo ThinkPad is 50% off for a limited time

Looking for great laptop deals? Check out what Lenovo has to offer right now. Today, you can buy the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 4 Intel for $1,264 meaning you’re saving $1,265 off the regular price of $2,529. This is using Lenovo’s estimated value system which means the original price is likely to be pretty optimistic. However, whatever the original price, we do know that $1,264 for this laptop spec is pretty good. If you’re tempted, keep reading while we take you through what it offers.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 4 Intel

With Lenovo being one of the best laptop brands around, the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 4 Intel is an instantly tempting proposition. The laptop has a 13th-generation Intel Core i5-1345U processor with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. That’s fairly standard but strong stuff at this price with a particular highlight being plenty of storage.

Alongside that, the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 4 Intel has a 14-inch WUXGA screen with 1920 x 1200 resolution, 45% NTSC, 300 nits of brightness, and anti-glare properties. Above it is a 720p HD webcam with a privacy shutter and an integrated microphone so you’re all set for work calls. The backlit keyboard has a fingerprint reader for security which is a neat touch and the kind of thing we see among the best laptops.

Besides the core components, the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 4 Intel is also made to be lightweight. It’s composed of 90% recycled magnesium on the C frame and 55% recycled aluminum on the D cover. Despite being so lightweight, the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 4 Intel is built to last having been tested against 12 standards and more than 200 quality checks so it can cope with extreme conditions. That even includes harsh variables like the arctic wilderness or desert dust. It’s ideal for pretty much any scenario.

It all comes together to make the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 4 Intel a great option for many people. Usually priced at $2,529, it’s down to $1,264 for a limited time only when you buy directly from Lenovo. Check it out now before the deal ends very soon.

Editors' Recommendations