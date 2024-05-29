 Skip to main content
Lenovo gaming laptops are up to $700 off post-Memorial Day

For great gaming laptop deals, check out the offers going on at Lenovo. There’s a huge sale on many great gaming laptops, meaning some of the best laptop deals available today. If you’re looking to buy a new gaming laptop, we’ve picked out two great models. That includes a great budget-friendly option and a premium choice. We’ve taken a look at both so you know what to expect.

Lenovo LOQ 15-inch gaming laptop — $931, was $1,400

The Lenovo LOQ on a white background.
Lenovo

Lenovo is one of the best gaming laptop brands you can buy from so even its budget offerings are worth checking out. With the Lenovo LOQ 15-inch gaming laptop, you get a 13th-generation Intel Core i7-13700H processor, 16GB of memory, and 512GB of SSD storage. It also has an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card for all your gaming needs. That’s paired with a 15.6-inch full HD screen with 1920 x 1080 resolution. It has 45% NTSC with 350 nits of brightness and a 144Hz refresh rate so it can handle fast moving action with no risk of motion blur. Running suitably quietly, the Lenovo LOQ 15-inch gaming laptop is a good bet for mid-range gaming if you don’t mind tweaking some settings.

Lenovo Legion Pro 7 Gen 8 — $2,270, was $2,990

The Lenovo Legion Pro 7 Gen 8 on a white background.
Lenovo

One of the best gaming laptops around, the Lenovo Legion Pro 7 Gen 8 is packed with great hardware. It has an AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX processor along with a huge 32GB of memory so it’s perfect for multitasking. It also has plenty of storage with 2TB of SSD storage ensuring that you won’t run out of room any time soon. The graphics card is an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 card with 12GB of dedicated VRAM so you won’t find a game that doesn’t look great on this laptop. It also has a 16-inch WUXGA screen with 2560 x 1600 resolution, 100% sRGB, 500 nits of brightness, and HDR 400. It also has a refresh rate of 240Hz so it can handle fast-moving action without missing a beat. The keyboard is a per-key RGB backlit keyboard while there’s a 1080p full HD webcam with dual microphone and a privacy shutter. It all comes together to mean this is a powerful and stylish device for gaming on the move as well at home hooked up to a screen via the HDMI 2.1 port.

