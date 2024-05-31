 Skip to main content
Best Buy dropped the price of this HP Envy laptop from $920 to $552

The HP Envy x360 15.6 2023 tent view.
For those who are planning to buy a laptop for work or school, you may want to check out 2-in-1 laptop deals so that you can get more versatility from your new device. We highly recommend the HP Envy x360, which is on sale from Best Buy with a $368 discount that pulls its price down to $552 from $920 originally. If you’re interested in taking advantage of this offer, you’re going to have be quick in completing your purchase because we’re not sure if it will still be available tomorrow.

Why you should buy the HP Envy x360 2-in-1 laptop

A 2-in-1 laptop combines the convenience of a tablet’s touchscreen and the utility of a laptop’s keyboard, according to our laptop buying guide. These are the benefits of the HP Envy x360, which can easily transform between tablet mode and laptop mode through the 360-degree hinges that attach its body to its 15.6-inch display with Full HD resolution. You also have the option of going into tent mode when you’re giving presentations or when you want to watch streaming shows without getting distracted by the keyboard.

The versatility of the HP Envy x360 2-in-1 laptop is paired with dependable performance that’s provided by its 13th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 8GB of RAM. With these specifications, the device will be able to handle the daily activities of work-from-home employees and students. The HP Envy x360 also comes with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded in its 256GB SSD, so you won’t have to deal with installing an operating system yourself.

Get more out of your laptop by going for a 2-in-1 device like the HP Envy x360, which you can get from Best Buy for a discounted price of $552 instead of its original price of $920. That’s $368 in savings for one of the most attractive laptop deals that you can buy right now, but we don’t think there’s much time left before the offer expires. If you think the HP Envy x360 2-in-1 laptop will be the perfect productivity and entertainment companion for you, stop hesitating and push through with the transaction as soon as possible.

