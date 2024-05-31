 Skip to main content
Lenovo dropped the price of this student laptop from $850 to $531

Image of the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i 14 laptop folded backwards sitting on the ground.
There’s an overwhelming number of student laptop deals out there, but only a few can match the value that you’ll get from this offer for the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i 2-in-1 laptop. From its original price of $850, it’s down to just $531 following a 37% discount from Lenovo. That’s $319 in savings on a device that will surely prove to be a dependable companion for school, but you have to hurry with the transaction if you want it. The bargain may be gone as soon as tomorrow, so proceed with the purchase immediately.

Why you should buy the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i 2-in-1 laptop

In terms of performance, the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i can handle most activities that students need to do on a regular basis with its 13th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 8GB of RAM. It won’t challenge the top-of-the-line models of the best laptops as it won’t be able to carry out demanding tasks like video editing and rendering, but for doing online research, typing reports, making presentations and similar functions, the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i will be more than enough.

As a 2-in-1 laptop, the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i can switch between laptop, media, tent, and tablet modes easily with the 360-degree hinges attached to its 14-inch WUXGA touchscreen, allowing the device to match whatever purpose you’ll need for it. The device also offers a lot of storage space for your files with its 512GB SSD, and it ships with Windows 11 Home pre-installed so you can start using it right away.

Students will love the versatility that they’ll get from 2-in-1 laptop deals, and the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i is a highly recommended option. It’s an even more tempting purchase right now because instead of its sticker price of $850, you’ll only have to pay $531 for this device, for savings of $319. We’re not sure how much time is remaining before you lose this chance to get the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i 2-in-1 laptop at 37% off, so if you don’t want to miss this opportunity, you’re going to have to add it to your cart and push through with the checkout process as soon as you can.

