 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This Lenovo ThinkBook laptop is over 50% off — save $700

By
The Lenovo Thinkbook laptop facing forward.
Lenovo

Lenovo often has some of the best laptop deals, and that’s the case with the Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 6. While the company’s estimated value system is famous for being a little overly optimistic with its valuing of items, we still know that being able to buy this spec of laptop for $630 is a super sweet deal. It’s perfect if you want a system to use for basic web browsing, typing up documents, and other simple tasks. Usually priced at $1,399 according to Lenovo, you’re having $768 off the regular price. Here’s what it offers.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 6

Coming from one of the best laptop brands is an instantly good start for the Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 6. This particular model has a 13th-generation Intel Core i5-1335U processor along with 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. It’s basic stuff but perfect for regular use. What’s more exciting is its 14-inch touchscreen. It’s an IPS panel with 1920 x 1200 resolution and 45% NTSC, as well as 300 nits of brightness. Ultimately though, it’s the fact you can use it in a tactile way which makes it so tempting.

Just above the screen is a 1080p full HD webcam with dual microphones and a privacy shutter, while the backlit keyboard has a fingerprint reader for added security and peace of mind. This may not be one of the best laptops for performance but it’s sure to still delight you. The Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 6 is well-designed with one expanded touchpad and a dedicated F9 smart key for opening any frequently used app you wish to open. Its keys are also larger than previous models so it’s easy to type away at speed.

Related

As with other Lenovo laptops, the Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 6 has been through dozens of procedures and tests to ensure it meets MIL-STD 810H standards and can handle extreme weather conditions. That means it’s built to last.

Usually costing $1,399, the Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 6 is down to $630 at Lenovo right now meaning it’s a fantastic deal. If you’re looking for a simple but reliable laptop for less, this is the ideal opportunity. Take a look at it now before you miss out.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
Walmart is selling restored Lenovo laptops for under $100
Lenovo Chromebook 300e

Do you need a laptop or a 2-in-1 laptop for an extremely low price? The kind that you can give to the unruly child for a moment without intense worry that something expensive is about to be broken? A piece of equipment that makes for a great laptop for homework but won't tempt your child to use it for all night Fortnite sessions instead? Or maybe you just want a browser and a screen for when you're out in public, something you can leave unattended without the worry that you've lost hundreds if not thousands of dollars should it get stolen?

If any of these situations sound right to you, then you need to check out these deals on restored Lenovo laptops over at Walmart. These laptops were already cheap, but restored laptop deals bring the prices down to completely new levels of low. Presently, you can get a restored Lenovo 100e for $70 instead of the usual $78 or a restored Lenovo 300e 2-in-1 for $80 instead of $100. Tap the appropriate button below to find your new laptop or keep reading for a brief analysis.
Restored Lenovo 100e laptop — $70, was $78

Read more
This Alienware gaming laptop with RTX 4050 is $650 off, down to $1,300
Doom Eternal running on an Alienware x14 R2.

Dell's discounts for its Alienware gaming laptops always generate a lot of interest, and we expect the same for this offer -- the Alienware x14 R2 with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card at $650 off, which slashes its price to $1,300 from $1,950 originally. There's no telling how much time is remaining before this bargain ends though, so if you want to make sure that you get this gaming laptop for a much cheaper price than usual, you need to complete your purchase immediately.

Why you should buy the Alienware x14 R2 gaming laptop
The Alienware x14 R2 is a gaming laptop that promises impressive performance for its price with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card. Paired with the 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and 16GB of RAM, the machine won't have any trouble running the best PC games. It's not as powerful as the top-of-the-line models of the best gaming laptops, but the Alienware x14 R2 will let you enjoy all of the popular titles of this generation. You'll have complete control of its performance though, through the Alienware Command Center.

Read more
Dell’s new G16 gaming laptop already has a price cut
The Dell G16 7630 gaming laptop on a white background.

The latest version of the Dell G16 gaming laptop, released last year, just had its price slashed with a $300 discount from Dell. In one of the brand's most attractive gaming laptop deals, you'll only have to pay $1,200 for this reliable machine instead of $1,500. Its price may go back to normal as soon as tomorrow though, so if you want to make sure that you get this device for cheaper than usual, there's no time to waste -- complete your purchase immediately, as otherwise, you're risking missing out on the savings.

Why you should buy the Dell G16 gaming laptop
The Dell G16 7630, the successor of the Dell G16 7620, offers upgraded specifications with the 13th-generation Intel Core i9 processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, with 16GB of RAM that's good for gaming, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need. With these components, the gaming laptop will be able to run the best PC games without any issues, though maybe not at the highest settings for the more demanding titles. Additionally, it may last long enough to let you play the upcoming PC games of the next few years.

Read more