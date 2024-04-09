 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Wow! This Alienware gaming laptop with an RTX 4080 is $950 off

Aaron Mamiit
By
Diablo 4 running on the Alienware x16.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

Are you looking for the most powerful device that you can get from the currently available gaming laptop deals? The Alienware x16 fits the bill with its Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card, and it’s available with a $950 discount in a clearance sale from Dell. From its original price of $3,450, it’s down to $2,500, which still isn’t cheap but a more reasonable price for this top-of-the-line machine. You’re going to have to hurry with the transaction if you’re interested though, as you may miss out on the savings if you delay your purchase.

Why you should buy the Alienware x16 gaming laptop

The Alienware x16 is powered by the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card, which combine with the 13th-generation Intel Core i9 processor and 32GB of RAM for performance that will challenge the capabilities of the best gaming laptops. You won’t have trouble running the best PC games at their highest settings, and you’ll be ready for the upcoming PC games of the next few years with this machine in your arsenal.

To give justice to its processing power, the Alienware x16 gaming laptop is equipped with a 16-inch screen with Full HD+ resolution and a 480Hz refresh rate, for sharp details and smooth movements on the display. You’ll have enough space to install your favorite titles on the device’s 2TB SSD, and with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded, you can start right after turning it on for the first time. Gamers will also have access to the Alienware Command Center to customize the gaming laptop, including its AlienFX Lighting Zones for an extra serving of style while you play.

Related

Not all laptop deals will meet the strict requirements of modern PC gaming. You should be prepared to spend some serious cash if you want a powerful machine, but fortunately you can enjoy some savings along the way with offers like Dell’s $950 discount for the Alienware x16. It’s down to $2,500 from $3,450, but probably not for long because this is a clearance sale. Before the bargain ends or stocks sell out, complete your purchase of the Alienware x16 gaming laptop to get your own for cheaper than usual.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
This Alienware gaming PC with an RTX 4080 is $300 off — for now
Alienware Aurora R16 sitting on a coffee table.

While you should be prepared to spend some serious cash if you want to buy a powerful machine from gaming PC deals, it's important to be on the lookout for as much savings as possible. At $300 off from Dell, the Alienware Aurora R16 is a great example, as instead of $2,800, you'll only have to pay $2,500. It's still not what you'd call affordable, but you'll at least have extra funds that you can spend on monitor deals, accessories, and video games. We're not sure how much time is remaining on this discount though, so if you want to take advantage of it, it's highly recommended that you push through with the purchase immediately.

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora R16 gaming PC
The Alienware Aurora R16 is the latest model of the Dell-owned brand's gaming desktops, and it currently reigns over our roundup of the best gaming PCs as an excellent choice for the everyday gamer. In terms of performance, it won't have trouble running the best PC games at their most demanding settings with its 14th-generation Intel Core i9 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Super graphics card, and 32GB of RAM that's the recommendation for gaming PCs by our guide on how much RAM do you need. You'll be able to easily upgrade its components, but you won't need to do that in the near future because with these specifications, you'll be ready for the upcoming PC games of the next few years.

Read more
This could be your last chance to buy the Dell XPS 17 (and it’s $600 off)
Dell XPS 17 9370 front view showing display and keyboard deck.

With the Dell XPS reset, the Dell XPS 17 has been discontinued. However, it's still a pretty reliable laptop by today's standards, and Dell's current offer the device may be your last chance to buy it. From its original price of $2,199, it's down to just $1,599 for savings of $600. This is a clearance sale, so once stocks get sold out, they may be gone for good. If you want this 17-inch laptop, it's highly recommended that you proceed with the purchase right away.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 17 laptop
The Dell XPS 17 has been replaced by the slightly smaller but updated Dell XPS 16, but for a laptop that you can use for your everyday tasks, it's still an excellent choice. It's powered by the 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card, combined with 16GB of RAM that's found in top-tier machines, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need. With these specifications, you'll be able to multitask between several apps without experiencing any slowdowns or crashes for a huge boost in productivity.

Read more
Boom! This HP gaming laptop just had its price slashed to $700
HP Victus placed outside while displaying an attractive background.

For a dependable gaming laptop that will let you play today's most popular video games with ease, you can't go wrong with the HP Victus 15. It's an even better option right now because of a $300 discount from HP that slashes its price to a more affordable $700 from its original price of $1,000. There's no telling how much time is remaining before the offer expires though, and since gaming laptop deals are always in high demand, you need to push through with your purchase as soon as possible if you want to make sure that you don't miss out.

Why you should buy the HP Victus 15 gaming laptop
First and foremost, you shouldn't expect the HP Victus 15 to match up to the top-of-the-line models of the best gaming laptops in terms of performance, as it's considered a budget-friendly option for gamers. However, it's still equipped to run the best PC games with its 13th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, and 8GB of RAM. You may have to select the lowest settings for some of the more demanding titles, but that's acceptable considering you can get the HP Victus 15 at a fraction of the price of other gaming laptops.

Read more