This 17-inch HP laptop is on sale at over 50% off

For those who want their next laptop to have a large display, you should check out the HP Laptop 17t and its 17.3-inch screen. If you’re interested, you’re in luck because HP is selling the device for only $400, which is less than half its original price of $850 following a $450 discount. Laptop deals won’t always give you the chance to buy one at 52% off, and a lot of other shoppers will be thinking the same thing. You’re going to have to complete your purchase for the device as soon as possible, as it may get sold out at any moment.

Why you should buy the HP Laptop 17t

The 17.3-inch screen of the HP Laptop 17t isn’t just large, as it’s also sharp and colorful with its HD+ resolution. This makes the display a great one for browsing the internet, making presentations, and watching streaming shows. The size of the screen makes the HP Laptop 17t larger than most of the other options in the market, but it maintains some form of portability as it weighs less than five pounds and is only 0.8-inches thick.

In terms of performance, the HP Laptop 17t offers pretty decent speed with the 13th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics. It’s only got 8GB of RAM, which places it on the level of entry-level laptops, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need. However, with these specifications, the HP Laptop 17t will be more than enough to carry out simple tasks for work or school. With Windows 11 Home pre-installed in its 512GB SSD, you’ll also get a familiar operating system so you won’t have to learn the intricacies of a new one.

You don’t need to spend a lot if you want a laptop with a big display, as the HP Laptop 17t with a 17.3-inch screen is available from HP with a $450 discount on its sticker price of $850. You’ll only have to pay $400 for it, but we’re not sure how much time is remaining before you miss your chance to take advantage of this offer. If you think the HP Laptop 17t is perfect for you, stop hesitating — add it to your cart and finish the checkout process immediately, as it would be a shame if you’re not able to get the laptop at less than half-price.

