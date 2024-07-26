 Skip to main content
This 14-inch Alienware gaming laptop has a $600 discount

By
The Alienware x14 R2 gaming laptop on a desk.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

If you’re the type of gamer who love pushing graphical and mechanical performance to the limit, you’re probably a good fit for a gaming PC. This doesn’t necessarily mean a desktop either, as there are plenty of gaming laptops on the market. In fact, while searching through Dell laptop deals, we came across this awesome promotion.

Today you can purchase the Alienware X14 R2 Gaming Laptop through Dell for just $1,200. That’s a $600 discount off its original price of $1,800. 

Why you should buy the Alienware X14 R2

When it comes to gaming PCs, Alienware is one of the best brands in the business. The X14 R2 is further proof that Dell’s premium gaming branch shows no signs of stopping. Equipped with an Intel Core i7-1320H with 10 cores and 16 threads, along with 16GB of DDR5 RAM, the X14 R2 is perfect for demanding titles like Helldivers 2 that require a lot of bandwidth and system resources.

Fortunately, the CPU is backed up by the hard-hitting NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050. This phenomenal graphics chip delivers some of the best visuals we’ve ever seen on a gaming laptop. Expect advanced ray-tracing, bold and brilliant colors, and lag-free performance. And if you ever want to connect the X14 to an external monitor (we have a big list of monitor deals to sift through!), the laptop’s HDMI 2.1 output ensures you’ll get excellent motion clarity and response times.

On a full charge, you should get up to 6.5 hours of battery life. Additional features include a 14-inch QHD+ screen that supports up to a 165Hz refresh rate, up to 1TB of internal storage, and a 1080p webcam.

It’s hard to say just how long this markdown is going to last, so we’d advise you to act quickly if you’d like to own this Alienware machine. Save $600 when you purchase the Alienware X14 R2 Gaming Laptop from Dell. And before you dip out, we recommend checking out some of the other gaming PC deals we found this week!

Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
