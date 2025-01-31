This RTX 4070 Super-powered Alienware PC is on sale for under $1,800

For great gaming PC deals, head to Dell, where the company is cutting the prices of many of its GeForce RTX 40-series gaming PCs ahead of the launch of new graphics cards. Right now, you can buy the Alienware Aurora R16 gaming desktop for $410 off. Usually $2,210, it’s down to $1,800 for a limited time and is one of the better Alienware deals around. If you’re keen to upgrade your gaming rig without paying a fortune, this is a great opportunity. Here’s what it has to offer in full.

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora R16 gaming desktop

As our Alienware Aurora R16 review explains, we love this gaming PC. It is “cool and quiet during operation” while also being “much smaller than previous versions.” It’s an ideal PC for playing games in 1440p, so make sure to scoop up one of the best gaming monitors with 1440p support.

This model has a 14th-generation Intel Core i7-14700F CPU along with 32GB of DDR5 RAM and 2TB of SSD storage. 2TB of SSD storage is important. I’m an avid PC gamer, and 2TB feels increasingly like the minimum I truly feel comfortable with, as I like to have many games installed at once. For the graphics card, there’s an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Super GPU with 12GB of dedicated VRAM, so it’s great for playing games in style for a while to come.

The best gaming PCs also need to be future thinking, and that’s the case here. The Alienware Aurora R16 may have a small case, but it’s surprisingly spacious thanks to its good cable management. You can easily open it up to upgrade components without the need for any complicated tools.

On the software side of things, the Alienware Aurora R16 has Alienware Command Center controlling everything, so you can adjust its RGB lighting easily but also overclock certain components if that appeals to you. It lets you be in control of what happens without being overwhelmed. Little details like front ports add to how well the Alienware Aurora R16 is designed.

The Alienware Aurora R16 gaming PC normally costs $2,210. Right now it’s enjoying a hefty discount of $410 at Dell thanks to the company clearing its stock of GeForce RTX 40-series GPUs ahead of the launch of the RTX 50-series. Going for slightly older tech means far better value for money, so it’s down to $1,800. Take a look for yourself before the deal ends soon.