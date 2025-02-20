Newegg is selling a prebuilt gaming PC with RTX 4060 for $800

You don’t need to spend more than $1,000 to get a dependable machine from gaming PC deals. You just need to be patient in looking for incredible offers like this one from Newegg: the ABS Cyclone Aqua for only $800, following a $200 discount on its sticker price of $1,000. This gaming desktop won’t stay available at 20% off for long though, so if you’re interested, we highly recommend adding it to your cart and completing the checkout process as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the ABS Cyclone Aqua gaming PC

The ABS Cyclone Aqua will let you play the best PC games without any issues, as it’s powered by the 13th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and the Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, alongside 32GB of RAM that’s plenty for most gamers, according to our guide on how to buy a gaming desktop. You’ll also get a 1TB SSD with this gaming PC, so you’ll have lots of space to install your favorite titles and all their DLCs, and with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded, you can start doing that right away after hooking up the ABS Cyclone Aqua to the necessary peripherals.

You’ll be gaming in style with the ABS Cyclone Aqua’s ABS Cyclone mATX gaming case, which houses the ABS RGB air cooler that serves double duty in making your gaming PC look stylish and preventing it from overheating. Every purchase of the gaming desktop also comes with a free copy of the upcoming Assassin’s Creed Shadows, along with six months of access to the Ubisoft+ Classics library.

The ABS Cyclone Aqua is a relatively affordable gaming desktop with powerful performance, so it’s already a steal at its original price of $1,000. However, Newegg is selling it at 20% off, so you’ll only have to pay $800. There’s probably not a lot of time remaining on this offer though, so act fast and complete your purchase immediately before you miss this chance at buying the ABS Cyclone Aqua gaming PC for a lower price than usual. If you’re able to pocket the $200 in savings, you can spend it on monitor deals, or to get more accessories and video games.