This Dell XPS 14 deal cuts the price by $300 for a limited time

The Dell XPS 14 open on a wooden table.
Luke Larsen / Digital Trends

For a laptop that will be able to handle all your professional tasks, you need to take a look at the Dell XPS 14, especially now that you can get it with a discount straight from Dell. This version of the device, with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card, which is usually sold for $2,000, is currently available for $300 cheaper, bringing its price down to $1,700 in one of the most attractive laptop deals involving the latest models in the Dell XPS line. We highly recommended that you act fast with your purchase though, as we’re not sure how much time is remaining before the offer gets taken down.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 14 laptop

The Dell XPS 14, a new model following the Dell XPS reset, is a head-turner with its sleek and stylish design and its stunning 14.5-inch Full HD+ display with virtually no bezels. The laptop isn’t all about its looks though, as it also provides fantastic performance with its Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM that our guide on how much RAM do you need says is enough for top-tier machines. The Dell XPS 14 will be more than enough for most activities that you need to do for work, and it will even be able to carry out more demanding processes such as video editing or playing the best PC games.

With Windows 11 Home pre-loaded in the Dell XPS 14, a familiar operating system will greet you upon powering on the laptop for the first time. It’s equipped with a 1TB SSD, which should be enough space for your files, and it comes with three Thunderbolt 4 ports for charging and connectivity with your accessories.

We didn’t expect the Dell XPS 14 to appear in Dell XPS deals so soon, but the configuration with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card is already available with a $300 discount from Dell for a lowered price of $1,700 from $2,000 originally. Once the offer is gone, we’re not sure when you’ll get another chance at it, so this may be your only opportunity to buy the Dell XPS 14 for cheaper than usual in the near-term. If you don’t want to miss out, you’re going to have to complete the transaction for it as soon as you can.

