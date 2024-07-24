This Alienware gaming laptop with RTX 4090 is $600 off

If you’re looking for gaming laptop deals that don’t hold back when it comes to performance, you may want to set your sights on the Alienware M18x. This configuration with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card, which is originally priced at $3,800, is on sale for $3,200 from Dell for huge savings of $600. It’s still not cheap, but if you want a machine that will let you explore the limits of modern PC gaming, this is the gaming laptop that you should purchase. You have to hurry though, as the offer may expire at any moment.

Why you should buy the Alienware M18x gaming laptop

The Alienware M18x is an extremely powerful machine that challenges the performance of the high-end models of the best gaming laptops. The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card, when combined with the 14th-generation Intel Core i9 processor and 64GB of RAM, allows the Alienware M18x to not only run the best PC games at their most demanding settings, but also sets you up for upcoming PC games of the next few years. Gaming laptops are generally more difficult to upgrade than gaming PCs, but that won’t be an issue in the near-term with the Alienware M18x.

To give justice to its processing power, the Alienware M18x is equipped with a massive 18-inch screen with QHD+ resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate. It’s not exactly what you’d call portable, but this gaming laptop will let you enjoy today’s video game graphics with lifelike details and colors. It also comes with Windows 11 Home pre-installed in a 2TB SSD that offers enough space for several AAA titles, and AlienFX Lighting Zones that will let you customize the Alienware M18x’s style.

Dell’s gaming-focused brand is pretty serious with its top-level machines — and their prices reflect that — so you should always take advantage of Alienware deals. Here’s an offer for hardcore gamers — a $700 discount for the Alienware M18x with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card, which drops its price to $3,200 from $3,800. It remains a significant investment even with the savings, but we assure you that you won’t regret buying it, so stop hesitating and proceed with your transaction for the Alienware M18x gaming laptop.