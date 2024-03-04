 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

It’s still not cheap, but HP’s best 2-in-1 laptop is $300 off

Aaron Mamiit
By
HP Spectre x360 16 2024 front view showing media mode.
Mark Coppock / Digital Trends

If you want a powerful device from 2-in-1 laptop deals, you should check out HP’s offer for the 16-inch HP Spectre x360. From an original price of $2,300, it’s down to $2,000 — it’s still not cheap, but you’ll be getting amazing value with the $300 discount on this versatile machine. We’re not sure how much time is remaining on this bargain though, so if you want to enjoy savings when buying this 2-in-1 laptop, it’s highly recommended that you complete your transaction for it right now.

Why you should buy the 16-inch HP Spectre x360

The HP Spectre x360 16 is featured in our roundup of the best 2-in-1 laptops as our recommendation for business purposes, primarily because other options don’t come with a discrete GPU. The device is equipped with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card, and combined with the Intel Core Ultra 7 processor and 16GB of RAM, it offers performance that will be able to keep up with your daily tasks. The 2-in-1 laptop also comes with Windows 11 Pro, which will let you maximize the capabilities of the operating system, and a 2TB SSD that will provide enough storage space for all of your important files.

Categorized by our laptop buying guide as a convertible 2-in-1 laptop, the HP Spectre x360 16 transforms from laptop mode to tablet mode by flipping its keyboard under its 16-inch OLED screen with 2.8K resolution and an up to 120Hz refresh rate. Its display is larger than most of the other 2-in-1 laptops, which makes it a bit harder to use in hand, but the extra screen will come in handy when you’re giving presentations and working on your projects.

Related

The power and versatility of the 16-inch HP Spectre x360 more than warrants its sticker price of $2,300, so you’ll get fantastic value for its discounted price of $2,000 from HP. You’re going to have to be quick with your purchase if you’re interested though, as the savings of $300 may be gone as soon as tomorrow. If you think the 16-inch HP Spectre x360 will be perfect as your next device, add it to your cart and check out immediately — any hesitation may cause you to miss out on this deal.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Save $1,000 on this Alienware gaming laptop with an RTX 4090
The Alienware m18 gaming laptop.

There are some gaming laptop deals that will give you a decent device for cheap, but if you're looking at the other end of the spectrum, we've found an offer from Dell that you should consider. The Alienware m18 gaming laptop with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card, originally priced at $4,300, is down to $3,300 following a $1,000 discount. It's still not what you'd call affordable, but that's a lot of savings on your purchase that you can spend on video games and accessories. You need to be quick though, because its price may be back to normal as soon as tomorrow.

Why you should buy the Alienware m18 gaming laptop
If you want performance that can go head-to-head with the best gaming laptops, you won't regret going for the Alienware m18. With the 13th-generation Intel Core i9 processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card, and 64GB of RAM, not only will you be able to play the best PC games at their most demanding settings, but you'll also be prepared for the upcoming PC games of the next few years. What's more, all that power under the hood will be on full display on the gaming laptop's 18-inch screen with QHD+ resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate, so you'll be able to appreciate the graphics of modern titles.

Read more
Great for browsing, get this 15-inch HP laptop for 50% off today
The HP 15-Inch Touchscreen Laptop sitting on a desk.

There are laptop deals that slash the prices of premium machines, but there are also offers that make affordable devices even cheaper. If you're shopping for the latter, then you should check out HP's offer for the HP Laptop 15z. From its original price of $500, it's down to just $250 following a $250 discount. We're not sure how much time is remaining for you to be able to get this laptop for half-price, so hurry with your purchase if you don't want to miss out on this bargain.

Why you should buy the HP Laptop 15z
The HP Laptop 15z is equipped with the AMD Athlon Silver 7120U processor and AMD Radeon Graphics, plus 8GB of RAM that's usually found in entry-level laptops, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need. If you're going to ask the HP Laptop 15z to match the performance of the top-tier models of the best laptops, you'll be left disappointed, but that's only because you need to manage your expectations with this device. It's not the fastest laptop out there, but for simple tasks like browsing the internet, watching streaming shows, and typing documents, it's going to be more than enough.

Read more
Alienware sale: Up to $1,000 off top gaming laptops and gaming PCs
Alienware Aurora R15 placed at an angle on a table.

Dell's Alienware is one of the most popular brands among gamers, and its devices always attract a lot of attention whenever there are gaming PC deals and gaming laptop deals. There's actually an ongoing sale from Dell itself, so here's your chance at massive discounts when buying the premium-priced machines. Take a look at our recommendations below or browse through everything that's available with price cuts, but either way, you're going to have to be quick with your decision on what to purchase because these bargains won't last long.

What to buy in Dell's Alienware sale
If you already have a good gaming monitor, or you're also going to buy one from monitor deals, then you'll want an Alienware gaming PC. The cheapest option in Dell's sale is the Alienware Aurora R16 with the 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM. It's

Read more