If you want a powerful device from 2-in-1 laptop deals, you should check out HP’s offer for the 16-inch HP Spectre x360. From an original price of $2,300, it’s down to $2,000 — it’s still not cheap, but you’ll be getting amazing value with the $300 discount on this versatile machine. We’re not sure how much time is remaining on this bargain though, so if you want to enjoy savings when buying this 2-in-1 laptop, it’s highly recommended that you complete your transaction for it right now.

Why you should buy the 16-inch HP Spectre x360

The HP Spectre x360 16 is featured in our roundup of the best 2-in-1 laptops as our recommendation for business purposes, primarily because other options don’t come with a discrete GPU. The device is equipped with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card, and combined with the Intel Core Ultra 7 processor and 16GB of RAM, it offers performance that will be able to keep up with your daily tasks. The 2-in-1 laptop also comes with Windows 11 Pro, which will let you maximize the capabilities of the operating system, and a 2TB SSD that will provide enough storage space for all of your important files.

Categorized by our laptop buying guide as a convertible 2-in-1 laptop, the HP Spectre x360 16 transforms from laptop mode to tablet mode by flipping its keyboard under its 16-inch OLED screen with 2.8K resolution and an up to 120Hz refresh rate. Its display is larger than most of the other 2-in-1 laptops, which makes it a bit harder to use in hand, but the extra screen will come in handy when you’re giving presentations and working on your projects.

The power and versatility of the 16-inch HP Spectre x360 more than warrants its sticker price of $2,300, so you’ll get fantastic value for its discounted price of $2,000 from HP. You’re going to have to be quick with your purchase if you’re interested though, as the savings of $300 may be gone as soon as tomorrow. If you think the 16-inch HP Spectre x360 will be perfect as your next device, add it to your cart and check out immediately — any hesitation may cause you to miss out on this deal.

