LG just knocked $300 off this 16-inch lightweight laptop

For those people who are constantly on the go, grabbing a thin and light laptop makes life a lot easier, especially since they tend to weigh a lot less while also having very capable performance. Unfortunately, that does come at a bit of an extra cost, so we’re happy to see this deal from LG on the UltraPC laptop that knocks it down to just $700 from its usual price of $1,000. That’s an excellent price for a laptop that can outperform competitors at the same price range, even with the discounted price.

Why you should buy the LG UltraPC laptop

This new version of the Ultra PC is a big upgrade on the previous LG UltraPC laptop and follows the same lineup of LG’s very thin laptops like the LG Gram 17, so LG has quite a lot of experience in this market. That’s pretty obvious by the fact that the UltraPC has a tiny 0.64-inch thickness, making it thinner than many books. It doesn’t lose out on other features, though, and it still comes with a pretty substantial 16-inch screen that runs a modified FHD resolution of 1920 x 1200, which may be a bit low for such a nice laptop, but it’s not a dealbreaker if it helps keep the price down. The keyboard is also great to use, and while the previous version of the UltraPC had a comically small touchpad, this new one is a lot more substantial and useful.

As for performance, you get an AMD Ryzen 7 7730U CPU under the hood, which is a higher-end processor that should easily handle most productivity tasks without too much issue, and you might even get by with some creative work as well. Unfortunately, there’s no discrete GPU on this, so things like complex graphical rendering might be difficult and time-consuming, but as a general-use, work, and school laptop, its performance is more than enough. We’re also happy to see that it comes with a solid 16GB of RAM that will give you a better day-to-day experience, especially if you tend to open a lot of apps and tabs at the same time.

Overall, the LG UltraPC is probably one of the better thin and light laptops you’ll find, especially if you’re especially interested in how thin a laptop you can get. You can pick it up right now directly from LG for $700, although if it doesn’t quite tickle your fancy, be sure to check out some of these other great laptop deals as well.

Editors' Recommendations