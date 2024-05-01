This HP Omen gaming laptop with RTX 4050 is $450 off

You’ll certainly get a much more powerful machine if you’re willing to spend more than $1,000 on gaming laptop deals, but it’s not a requirement if you just want to enjoy today’s most popular games. Here’s a device that’s relatively budget-friendly — the HP Omen 16, which is down to $850 from its original price of $1,300 following a $450 discount from HP. We’re not sure how much time is remaining for you to get the gaming laptop at 34% off though, so we recommend pushing through with the purchase immediately.

Why you should buy the HP Omen 16 gaming laptop

The HP Omen 16 isn’t as powerful as the top-of-the-line models of the best gaming laptops, but it packs more than enough punch to play the best PC games without any issues. Inside the device are the AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card, plus 16GB of RAM that’s the best place to start for gaming, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need. With these specifications, your video games will be running smoothly, and they’ll look sharp and colorful on the HP Omen 16’s 16.1-inch screen with Full HD resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate.

You’ll have plenty of storage space for your favorite titles on the HP Omen 16’s 512GB SSD, and since it ships with Windows 11 Home, you can start downloading and installing games right after you unbox the gaming laptop. The HP Omen 16 is also equipped with a healthy selection of ports, including USB-A and USB-C, so you’ll be able to use all your accessories with this gaming laptop.

The laptop deals of HP come in all shapes and sizes — for gamers, you should check out the HP Omen 16. From a sticker price of $1,300, it’s down to a more affordable $850 for savings of $450 that you can spend on more video games. You’re going to have to be quick in completing the transaction though, as there’s a chance that the 34% discount will no longer be available tomorrow. If you think the HP Omen 16 gaming laptop is perfect for you, stop hesitating and start the checkout process as soon as you can.

