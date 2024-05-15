 Skip to main content
Lenovo’s Memorial Day Sale just started — 6 laptop deals I’d shop

By

Mother’s Day is just barely behind us and we’re already seeing Memorial Day sales. This year’s Memorial Day is not until the 27th, but if you’re excited to start shopping (or just really want a laptop) now is a great time to shop Lenovo. Lenovo is considered one of the best laptop brands of 2024, prized for both their longstanding commitment to durability and reliability in lines like ThinkPad and IdeaPad as well as more recent forays into extra-portable laptops and some of the best 2-in-1 laptops. As their Memorial Day sale is on, which laptops from their lineup should you consider purchasing? Here are our six favorites, presented to you from the most affordable to the most expensive after sale prices have been applied.

Yoga 6 with Fabric Top Cover — $545, was $860

The Lenovo Yoga 6 13 2-in-1 laptop in dark teal.
Lenovo

This 13-inch laptop with an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage has something unique on its backside: A fabric top cover. It’s a stain-resistant fabric that will bring a unique look and soft feel to the top of your laptop and will give the people that cover their laptop tops with stickers a run for their money in the uniqueness department. If you’re a gamer, you’ll also appreciate the 3 months of Xbox Game Pass that come with your purchase.

ThinkPad E16 Gen 1 — $772, was $1,379

The Lenovo ThinkPad E16 Gen 1 laptop on a white background.
Lenovo

This 16-inch laptop comes with an AMD Ryzen 5 processor and integrated AMD Radeon graphics card. Supported by 16GB of RAM and an anti-glare WUXGA monitor with a 60Hz refresh rate, you can do some pretty decent strategy gaming on this ThinkPad, though that’s not its main focus. Instead, the ThinkPad E16 Gen 1 wants to get you busy, with a complete-with-numpad ergonomic keyboard, all the ports you’ll need, and WiFi 6E connectivity. An additional chip, the dTPM 2.0 secure chip, will also add extra encryption and security for your work documents.

ThinkBook 16 Gen 6 — $805, was $1,519

The Lenovo ThinkBook 16 Gen 6 laptop on a white background.
Lenovo

The ThinkBook 16 Gen 6 is designed to be an office powerhouse and a digital nomad’s collaboration suite. Your work and security are backed by Lenovo’s ThinkShield, a sort of cocktail of Lenovo security features. One particularly interesting feature you should be aware of is the “self-healing BIOS” which can restored information should your laptop become corrupted. When you’re ready for a meeting, your voice input will go through a noise cancellation field to reduce the amount of your background noise your listeners have to deal with. (You’ll still need noise-canceling headphones to reduce the amount of your background noise you have to deal with.) The ThinkBook 16 Gen 6 has a 13th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, and a 16-inch WUXGA screen.

Legion Pro 5i Gen 8 — $1,206, was $1,700

Side view of the Legion Pro 5i Gen 8 laptop from Lenovo.
Image used with permission by copyright holder

The Legion Pro 5i Gen 8 is one of Lenovo’s best gaming laptops to be featured in the sale, so let’s get started with the most important points — it has an RTX 4060, a 16-inch 2560 x 1600p at 165Hz screen, 512GB of SSD storage, and 16GB of RAM alongside a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processor. According to Lenovo, it can run GTA V at 180 FPS and Apex Legends at 140 FPS. Gamers that love the gamer aesthetic will enjoy the four zone RGB backlighting of the keyboard, 3 months of Xbox Game Pass, and WiFi 6E for quick wireless downloads.

ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 — $1,775, was $3,229

A press photo of the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11.
Lenovo

The ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 combines interactivity with your phone, privacy, and top-tier physical design in one house. If you have one of the best smartphones, you probably aren’t considering leaving it behind when you come to work on your laptop. The ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 allows seamless transitions from your phone to the laptop with calls and file transfers from both iOS and Android made easy. Privacy features like automatic locking when you walk away and an ePrivacy screen that makes it difficult for the nosey person to your left or right to see your screen are perfect for working on your big project, even at the coffeehouse. Finally, this laptop sports one of Lenovo’s favored designs for thermal protection, with even your keys taking in air to keep the system cool. The ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 has a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, an impressive 32GB of soldered memory, 512GB of SSD storage, and a 14-inch WUXGA display.

ThinkPad P16s Gen 2 Mobile Workstation — $2,159, was $3,719

Various programs being used on the ThinkPad P16s Gen 2 Mobile Workstation.
Image used with permission by copyright holder

Made for professionals and students that need power on the go, Lenovo’s ThinkPad P16s Gen 2 Intel Mobile Workstation provides a huge 16-inch 3840 x 2400p anti-glare screen and intense overall durability. To get things done, it utilizes a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, an NVIDIA RTX A500 graphics card, 32GB of RAM, and includes a full terabyte of SSD storage. This makes it ideal for using with high-powered software in the lab, field, or classroom.

