Best Prime Day MacBook deals: What to expect in 2024

Prime Day 2024 is officially confirmed for July 16 and 17, so if you’re thinking about buying a MacBook from this year’s Prime Day deals, you won’t have to wait for long. Apple’s laptops carry premium prices for several good reasons, so there’s always high demand for discounts. You’ll get a lot of opportunities with the upcoming Prime Day MacBook deals, but since you’ll be racing against other shoppers in scoring the best bargains, we recommended that you prepare yourself for the shopping event with the tips we’ve gathered below.

Today’s best MacBook deals

There’s still no exact date when Prime Day will run in July, as there’s no official announcement yet from Amazon. We’re looking at a few more weeks at least before the shopping holiday arrives with its MacBook deals, so you’re going to have to exercise some patience. However, if you need a new MacBook as soon as possible, you should know that there are offers that you can take advantage of right now. We’ve rounded our favorite picks below — you should know that these prices may go lower on Prime Day, but it can’t be helped if you must have your new MacBook immediately.

When do the Prime Day MacBook deals start?

While we wait for Amazon to reveal the date of this year’s Prime Day, we can expect that some offers will launch ahead of the official date. These Prime Day MacBook deals will not only come from Amazon, but also from other retailers that will try to attract shoppers to their own websites. If you want to find out the exact date of Prime Day 2024, and if you want to check out our favorite offers for the event, it would be wise to place a bookmark on this page so that you can keep checking.

Is Prime Day a good time to buy a MacBook?

The only shopping event that can rival the savings that you can get from Prime Day MacBook deals would be Black Friday, which is still some months away. You should remember that the offers will be coming not just from Amazon, but also from other popular retailers like Best Buy and Walmart, so there won’t be any shortage in options. If you can hold out on buying a new MacBook until next month, we guarantee that the wait will be worth it because of the savings that you’ll be able to pocket.

How to choose a MacBook on Prime Day 2024

MacBooks are powerful laptops that have become even more efficient with the integration of Apple’s own silicon. The Apple MacBook Air M3 tops both of our lists on the best laptops and the best MacBooks, so it’s the model that you’ll want to buy if budget permits. However, you may want to consider going for the Apple MacBook Pro M3 Max if you need the extra performance boost for demanding tasks.

These two MacBooks aren’t the only ones worth buying though. Previous-generation models of the laptop remain decent machines by today’s standards, though it’s highly recommended that you go for those with the M1 chip or later because they’re a significant upgrade to the Intel processors that were previously used by MacBooks. These laptops are still in line for years of MacOS updates, but you’re going to want to buy the latest models that you can afford for as many years as possible.

MacBooks come in different configurations of two specifications — RAM and storage. You should know though, that while our guide on how much RAM do you need says 8GB is usually for entry-level laptops, a MacBook can already run pretty fast with this amount of RAM. As for storage, it’s recommended that you go for the larger option if you can afford it, but if you can’t, don’t worry because you can save space by uploading your files to any of the popular cloud storage services.

Certain MacBook models also come with screen size options, which will come down to personal preference. If you want portability from your laptop, you’re going to want to choose the smaller display size, but if you’ll be working on projects that will require you to pay extreme attention to details, a larger screen will help make sure that you don’t miss anything.

Last but not least, you may come across Prime Day MacBook deals for refurbished devices, which will let you enjoy even more savings with your purchase. It’s generally better to go for a brand new MacBook, but if you’re on a tight budget, a refurbished MacBook is fine — just read the terms and conditions to know what you’ll be getting, including whether there are any physical defects.

